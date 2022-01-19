From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 19, 1922

A disastrous fire wiped out two more large buildings here Monday night, the Hicks building on East Main street and the large E.H. Bess building on the corner of East Main and Mine La Motte avenue.

Fern, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Huffstatler, was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a rather unusual accident. She was climbing up on a cabinet to reach some candy placed there and pulled the whole top of the cabinet over on herself.

Paul DeGuire is installing a wireless telegraph station in his Jewelry Shop this week, which is attracting much attention from the young men of the town.

The St. Louis-Fredericktown Taxi-cab line is apparently a thing of the past, the service having been suspended Saturday of last week, when the passenger cars run into the garages. The suspension of the line came after the failure of the owner and manager, Carl Bess, to return to St. Louis following a trip to Chicago, Peoria and other Illinois towns.

75 years – Jan. 16, 1947

A.F. Ruth III, Petty Officer First class, arrived home last Wednesday to spend a 15-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Ruth II. Ruth, who has been in China and Japan for the past six months, reports back to San Francisco upon the termination of his leave.

Ruth Beard, daughter of J.C. Beard of this community, has for several years been teaching in Kettering, England as one of several exchange teachers from the United States. A recent letter, dated Christmas Day, to relatives told of her visits to London and other historic spots in England and of her Christmas holiday there.

Mr. and Mrs. Harley Head are the parents of a baby boy born January 5th. He was named Ronald Harley.

Harold B. Campbell, Jr., 17, son of Nina Campbell of Fredericktown, Mo., has qualified as a candidate for motor machinist's mate, third class, at the Construction Battalion Center, Port Hueneme, California.

50 years – Jan. 20, 1972

For the first time in many years, Madison County finished the year in "the black." Madison County Clerk Mrs. Nat Turnbeau reported this week that the county finished the year with approximately $37,000 to the good.

Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Mungle of Fredericktown are the parents of the first baby of 1972, born at Madison Memorial Hospital.

The latest mural creation of Tom Runnels at the Longhorn Steakhouse is complete. The mural depicts three cowboys in a typical western scene.

Bill Sonderman has purchased Tinnin's Uregas from Lester Tinnin. The sale becomes effective on Feb. 1.

Hooow cold was it? Well, it was so cold that the ducks sat in the golf carts at the Country Club during the weekend. There was proof of their roosting habits.

25 years – Jan. 22, 1997

Sunday, January 5, a high temperature of 71 degrees was recorded in Madison County. Three days later, it was snowing (up to ten inches in some areas). The snow cleared, but temperatures dipped down below zero for four days, and wind chill factors remained below zero through Friday, January 17. Then, just three days later, the temperature was up near 70 again.

State and local officials have worked at least six months on a document they hope they will never have to use. The Missouri Department of Public Safety, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and Madison County Emergency Preparedness personnel have begun distributing the updated Madison County Emergency Operations Plan.

Local public safety personnel will have improved communications during emergency situations due to a donation from Ameritech Cellular and Paging. Ameritech has donated 24 cellular phones and 20 pagers to counties throughout southeast Missouri. Madison County received two cellular phones and two pagers.

