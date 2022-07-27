From Our Files

100 years – July 27, 1922

R. H. Davis, R. A. Anthony and C. T. McCormick returned yesterday from Jefferson City where they had gone to appear before the State Highway Commission as representing the sentiment of the Primary Road which has been tentatively routed through this county. The commission is not likely to change primary road.

It is now said that the State Primary Road is routed through this county and will follow the route of the present east state road, this is definitely decided that Castor will be crossed at the McClanahan Ford. The Primary road will leave the Harrison White place, follow the north side of the railroad and join the east road at the Shanley place.

E. A. Sample, who recently purchased a lot at Hayti with the purpose of building on it a modern hotel building, is getting more and more peeved at the coal strike. With everything in readiness, he is unable to buy a single brick, for the reason that the brick manufactures cannot get coal with which to burn the brick. Also with the mounting price of coal, the price of brick is mounting. Mr. Sample is planning a 54-room hotel with every modern convenience.

The Sebastian old school building will be sold to the highest bidder tomorrow promptly at two o'clock.

75 years – July 31, 1947

The County Board of Equalization has been in session for the past two weeks to bring the town lots value up 60% and the farm lands of the county up 4% as ordered early this month by the State Tax Commission.

To those subscribers who do not live in this vicinity and who are interested in conditions here, the only words worth passing along this week is that it's extremely hot. Fans and shirt sleeves were the rule this week as temperatures ranged between 95 and 100. There seems little prospect of relief from the torrid weather and rains are needed throughout the county.

Mooney's Service Station, located just over the tracks on the "Y" road, was robbed again Saturday night for what is believed to be the sixth time. A quantity of candy was taken. Officers have made no arrests in the case but believe that the theft was committed by juveniles.

The Fredericktown Block Co., located midway between the intersection of Highways 61-67 and Fredericktown, near the Ruth Auto Body Shop, is expected to start production soon. Modern up-to-date equipment has been installed and a minimum capacity of 1,000 blocks per day is assured.

50 years – July 27, 1972

4-H members manned a hot dog and soft drink stand on the north side of the court square during sidewalk days last weekend. More than 3,500 five-cent hot dogs were sold.

A total of 4,800 men will be drafted in September with lottery numbers no higher than 75, the same call-up ceiling as in August, the Selective Service announced this week. This is the smallest call-up of the year since drafting resumed in April after a three-month halt.

Bob Walls may not be a hero in the eyes of Bob Walls but to the Sikeston family he qualifies in every dimension. Harry Tope of 917 Vernon, Sikeston called The Democrat-News early Monday to tell of Walls' courage which, he said, save the lives of his two sons, Harvey 10 and Fred 9. Walls, 42, is an assistant foreman at The Brown Shoe plant in Fredericktown.

Everett O. Osborne, until recently a Fredericktown merchant (now retired), was singularly honored Thursday night by the Lion's Club for a perfect attendance record of 30 years.

25 years – July 30, 1997

U.S. Representative Jo Ann Emerson announced late Tuesday that funding has been approved to assist the City of Fredericktown in the completion of water distribution lines. The Rural Business Enterprise Program grant for the City of Fredericktown is an $18,600 grant earmarked for development projects.

Those who attended the 1997 Lion's Club Rodeo were all entertained by the action. 1997 Azalea Queen Beth Royer presented the Lion's Club flag during the Grand Entry and the American Flag for the National Anthem.

The people have spoken. At least a few people in Ward I of Fredericktown have. Based on some phone calls they received, five of Fredericktown's six aldermen voted to approve a 4-way stop at Park Street and College Street in Ward I.

Fredericktown Sonic's Annual Car Show was held Saturday and it was a huge success. The winners were first place, Floyd Lee of Farmington, second place, John Francis of Fredericktown and third place Brian Montgomery of Marquand. Lisa Edwards, the Little Miss Sonic, was there to greet the customers, hand out trophies to the winners and give out fishin' poles to the kids.