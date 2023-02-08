100 years – Feb. 8, 1923

The new county court, in its first regular session, this week added $77,831 to the taxable valuation of the county, by raising the valuations of the railroad, telephone, and telegraph companies operating within the county.

Dr. G. E. Smith of Chicago, a globe trotter of country wide fame, walked into our town Monday and spent a couple of days here. He is on his return home from a "hike" covering hundreds of miles and despite bad weather and the severe cold wave of the latter part of last week, he is in excellent physical condition considering he is 80 years of age.

Still, no matter how tough the situation looks, someone is going to refer to it 50 years from now as the good old days.

On account of an unusually lot of rain all week, we did not get any mail here from Monday until Saturday.

Now don't forget that Monday, February 12 is special night at the Gem. Why? Because the snappiest three act comedy play that you have ever seen in your life is going to be there that night. It also has a moral to remember to see "A Little Clodhopper."

75 years — Feb. 12, 1948

Police Judge Marvin Graham was in a benevolent though talkative mood as city police court met this week. Naomi Revelle preferred charges against Mickey and Rose Francis whom she said were associating with her husband. Graham felt that all three should share in a 15 minute lecture on the subject of not appearing again in his court and dismissed them with the promise of a 90-day sentence should they appear again.

Judge C. A. Wiegenstein, 77, a member of one of the county's more prominent families and a public servant for many years, passed away in his sleep Saturday morning at his home on South Main Street.

Slaves to superstition will be on guard tomorrow for it's to be Friday, the thirteenth. The City of Fredericktown officials have discounted the idea since tomorrow the City takes over the electric distribution system after two years of maneuvering.

Walt Vasterling announced this week that he will open a new store in the building vacated by the Madison County Auto Supply Co. The opening is scheduled for sometime near the first of March. It will be known as the Home Supply Co.

50 years – Feb. 8, 1973

Densil B. Schifferdecker, formerly of Belleville, Ill., has assumed the new position of elementary principal at Marquand-Zion R-6.

Last Friday, Feb. 2 was ground hog day and in Madison County, the old weather forecaster did not see his shadow. According to the encyclopedia, if the ground hog sees his shadow he will return to his hole for six more weeks of winter. If not, he will stay out because spring is on the way.

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Lewis have purchased a farm home and 70 acres on J Road from Verlon Young and his father.

Felix Allbright has granted the city of Marquand a long-term lease on land for a park. The park will be named in honor of Allbright's late son, Randal. The Missouri National Guard has agreed to construct a road around the park.

25 years – Feb. 11, 1998

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Dr. Jerry Kinder announced Friday that Kevin Dunn has been selected by the R-I School Board to be the new principal at Fredericktown High School, beginning with the 1998-1999 school year.

Kristina L. Brendell-Dietl of Fredericktown has been awarded a President's Scholarship and Missouri Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 1998-1999 academic year.

Fredericktown will be able to complete its planned bike trail from City Lake to Fredericktown High School, thanks to a second ISTEA funding award announced Monday night. City Administrator Ron Thomure confirmed Monday that the City will receive an additional $185,879 in Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA) funds. The City received notice it would be awarded $252,256 in June of 1997.