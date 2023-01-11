From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 11, 1923

Flu is sweeping like a tidal wave over Madison County the past week, affecting not only entire families but entire communities. Several schools have been closed because of lack of pupils and there is probably not a school in the entire county where at least one third of the pupils are not out.

E.R. Abernathy last week was named by the probate court as the administrator of the estate of Wash Underwood who died recently at the home of his sister east of town. His estate consisted principally of money to the extent of upwards of $3,000. He had kept the money in his room and the dates on some of the bills indicated that they were ones which he had been paid at the close of the Civil War. A great many of the bills were so old and rotten that they had to be sent in to the Treasury Department for redemption. About $359 was in gold, the remainder being paper money.

Notice to Parents whose boys are attending high school: Some of them are better subjects for the reform school; they do not act like high school students. They seem to care to make toys out of other people's property. A good sound thrashing would not came amiss; don't leave it all for the teacher. Our patience is worn out and we will prosecute each individual and there will be no exceptions. So line up your boys if you want to save costs. --W. P. O'Brien.

75 years — Jan. 15, 1948

Billy Underwood of the Marquand community has only missed a few days of school this year although he has to walk quite a distance on his crutches. He and his family are thankful though, for just a little over a year ago Billy was (disabled), the victim of infantile paralysis. Today Billy can walk across the room without the aid of his crutches and is making remarkable progress in his fight to recover from polio. Billy's opportunity to secure aid first came from the county chapter of the March of Dimes and later from the national foundation.

The Ben Franklin store has moved to new quarters in the Cohen Building and tomorrow (Friday) will find the establishment holding its grand opening. The Posch family has operated the store in the Christoph Building for a number of years and the move to the Cohen building is the first move for the business since its establishment here. Larger quarters, elaborate fixtures and display counters will make shopping in Fredericktown's variety store a pleasure.

Ed H. Webb and Dr. A. P. Basler virtually traded properties this week, the Webb home on South Main Street for the Basler residence on Marshall St. The properties were each valued at near $10,000 and only a few dollars changed hands. Webb will use his new home as a home, while Basler will make the South Main residence his home and office, combined.

50 years – Jan. 11, 1973

Mrs. Helen Lamb holds her son, Scott Alan, who was born at 1:14 p.m. on New Year's Day at Madison Memorial Hospital. Scott weighed 8-pounds, 13-ounces at birth. His father is Ivan Lamb.

Fredericktown's 160 parking meters in the downtown district collected an average of $3.95 per hour during the 12 months of 1972. This represents a decrease of 37-cents an hour over 1971.

Mrs. Ruth Hinson and a son, Jimmy Hinson, died Wednesday morning in a fire at their home on J Road, near Castor River. The fire apparently started in a stove.

Platoon Sergeant Bob Hufford, manager of Town & Country Super Market in Fredericktown, marched in the lead unit Monday in the Inaugural Parade for Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond. He was a member of a 48-man Color Guard formed by Missouri National Guard Commanders.

25 years – Jan. 14, 1998

Members of the Madison Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary said thank you and goodbye to one of their own, Tuesday morning. Eve Figlure, 86, was a charter member of the Madison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in 1962. She still considers working for the auxiliary one of her favorite things. Eve will soon be moving to Bethesda, Maryland to be near her two daughters.

Years of dance training and dedication coupled with a positive attitude landed Angela Sikes a part in the big game. Angela, daughter of Phyllis and Lonnie Sikes of Fredericktown, has been selected by NFL Choreographer Lesslee Fitzmorris as a member of the Super Bowl XXXII Pregame Show, January 25 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Mark Wafler says he just wants to help people. Walfer, a 1973 graduate of Fredericktown High School, has taken his desire to help along with his training as a registered nurse, and he has put them to good use. Mark was an Army Ranger. He says he decided to work with the Valley Rescue Mission after he got back from his last assignment at Fort Benning.

The Lady Cats Basketball team lost the Championship game of the Lady Rebel Invitational Tournament, Saturday in Park Hills. Host Central scored a 52-42 victory over the Lady Cats.