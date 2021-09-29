From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 29, 1921
Chas. Burlbaugh, living in Captain’s Creek school district was arrested last week and brought before Juvenile Judge Anthony on a charge of violating the compulsory school attendance law.
Following the suggestion of this paper last week, several are thinking of going to Eureka next Tuesday to attend the C.E. Driver sale of registered Holsteins. Several have spoken to County Agent Tappmeyer and anyone else who is thinking of going should see him and make definite arrangements.
Postmaster A.T. Lacy yesterday received a communication from the government relating to draft evaders and others who are accused of desertion during the great war.
The Fredericktown-St. Louis Taxi-cab Company is entering the freight as well as the passenger business between here and St. Louis, two large Reo trucks having been bought and put into service last week.
75 years – Sept. 26, 1946
At a meeting Friday night at the New Era Bank, the baseball committee, members of which are appointed by the various civic groups of Fredericktown, decided to concentrate their efforts on securing a lighted field and bleachers.
Fredericktown was stunned this morning as if struck by an atomic bomb when the news spread that Farmington is to receive the nylon hosiery mill, originally scheduled to be located in this city.
Forrest Smith and Oren Miller, employees of the Park City Mines, were badly burned by electricity Tuesday when water, blasted from a churn-drill hole acted as a conducting agent from the 33,000 volt high-line to their bodies.
Madison County residents will consume more than 2,425,000 quarts of milk and milk products this year in maintaining the county’s high nutritional standards, it was predicted today by the nation’s leading distributor of dairy products.
50 years – Sept. 30, 1971
Black River Electric Cooperative’s IBM system 360, model 20 computer began processing all payroll checks and other pertinent data for Madison Memorial Hospital. A DN reporter was on hand last week when the computer printed out the Madison Memorial Hospital payroll in less than three minutes.
Checks totaling $573,050.39 were mailed recently from the U.S. Treasury of Missouri for distribution to counties within the Clark National Forest.
Patrick Lennon, administrator at Madison Memorial Hospital, announced today that a new doctor will be establishing his practice in Fredericktown beginning this week. A. R. Rao, M.D., a cardiologist-internist, will have his office in the Medical Clinic on West Main.
25 years – Oct. 2, 1996
Fredericktown Municipal Airport had the first landing of a jet airplane on the airport’s 4,000 foot runway. The plane was a twin engine, Canadair Challenger International Jet. It was made in 1982, and has a 60 foot wingspan. Captain Randy Michael said he and First Officer Ryan Marcotte took exactly 16 minutes, 18 seconds to make the trip from Marion to Fredericktown in the jet.
The Fredericktown High School Band treated more than 20 auto dealers from various locations across the United States to a sample of why they have been so successful. Parker-Banks hosted the dealers last week and certainly appreciated the great job Mr. Howser and the bad did entertaining them.
The first grade classrooms of Julie Szaj, Linda Carrell, and Melinda Beuhausen celebrated Johnny Appleseed’s birthday with a week of apple-centered learning.
Kyle E. Brost, O.D. and Joel F. Allison, O.D. are pleased to announced the opening of Brost and Associates Family Eye Care on court square in Fredericktown.