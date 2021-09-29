From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 29, 1921

Chas. Burlbaugh, living in Captain’s Creek school district was arrested last week and brought before Juvenile Judge Anthony on a charge of violating the compulsory school attendance law.

Following the suggestion of this paper last week, several are thinking of going to Eureka next Tuesday to attend the C.E. Driver sale of registered Holsteins. Several have spoken to County Agent Tappmeyer and anyone else who is thinking of going should see him and make definite arrangements.

Postmaster A.T. Lacy yesterday received a communication from the government relating to draft evaders and others who are accused of desertion during the great war.

The Fredericktown-St. Louis Taxi-cab Company is entering the freight as well as the passenger business between here and St. Louis, two large Reo trucks having been bought and put into service last week.

75 years – Sept. 26, 1946

At a meeting Friday night at the New Era Bank, the baseball committee, members of which are appointed by the various civic groups of Fredericktown, decided to concentrate their efforts on securing a lighted field and bleachers.