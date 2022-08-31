From Our Files

100 years – Aug. 31, 1922

Miss Josie DeGuire was appointed director of music at the high school for the coming year by the Board of Education at its meeting last Monday evening.

The railroad company is apparently making an effort to settle as quickly as possible the damage claims growing out of the Sulphur Springs wreck, particularly where the injured person has not entered suit.

Local auto owners are planning the organization of an auto club. The tourist traffic has become so heavy through here, and promises to become so much heavier, that everybody realizes that something must be done to properly take care of the business these people bring. Particularly it is realized that some organization must lead in the matter of securing proper camping grounds for visitors.

The plans of Marvin College for the opening of the fall term are being rapidly pushed to completion. The plans include the remodeling and repairing of the parlors in the Girl's Dormitory, which will be complete this week. A major portion of upper stories of the dormitory have been restained in anticipation of a larger enrollment than usual. At the Boys' Dormitory, the entire building has been thoroughly cleaned and practically all the woodwork and furniture will be restained. Also, those rooms which are not newly papered will be papered. This work puts both dormitories in the best condition they have been in for several years.

75 years – Sept. 4, 1947

Carl Lamb, Ernest Thurman and James Royer were not looking for Madison County's "varmint" last Wednesday morning, but they got a 28-pound bobcat which should please the farmers of that community more than had the Boswell "ape" been caught.

Despite several hunts during the past week, the "varmint" of the Boswell community is still unfound although the hunts have not been altogether fruitless and when we say fruit we don't mean the peach orchard of George Slocum which the "thing" has been visiting. Hundreds of people came to The Democrat-News front window last week to view the plaster cast made of the footprint of the "ape." Others talked of the possibility of the animal's presence at Boswell and still others made pilgrimages to that community to take a look for themselves. John Lutes and son, one of the parties to go-a-lookin' for the varmint, saw it, they say, and described it as brown and with white or grey markings about the head. The Slocum's peach orchard is still being invaded by the "thing" and footprints galore are in evidence along the hollow near the Slocum house. "Hunts" are still being arranged and no doubt we'll have results to report by next week's issue of the paper.

An announcement this week by Robert Green of the Madison County Fair Board revealed that dogs will have a part in the Fair which is scheduled for September 17 and 18 at Memorial Park. A dog show, featuring hounds and hunters of various breeds, will be staged and prizes awarded the winners.

50 years – Aug. 31, 1972

Interstate Route 55 - southeast Missouri's "superhighway" --became virtually whole Wednesday with the dedication of a 68-mile segment of the road between Festus in Jefferson County and Fruitland in Cape Girardeau County.

R-I Junior High and elementary students have more room and so do the cafeteria cooks. The cafeteria was enlarged during the summer and new equipment has been added.

A new study of business activity, just released, shows that Madison County stands out as a relatively strong market, with a level of income and spending above that found in most communities. Significant gains were made in its trading area in the past year as local families, armed with bigger earnings than before, increased their outlays for goods and services.

A near record 1,949 students attended classes on Monday, according to first-day figures released by R-I District Supt. Garland Hamilton. During the first week of classes last year the total was an even 1,900. In 1970 the total was 1,978 and first day figures for 1969 were 1,933.

25 years – Sept. 3, 1997

Soon motorists on Z Highway in Fredericktown will travel over a new Saline Creek Bridge. The bridge, which has been under construction, causing a detour since April 25, 1997, will be completed in October, 1997.

As anyone who drives along West Main Street in Fredericktown can attest, the Madison Medical Center expansion project is moving along. The project has been in the planning stages for many years. The groundbreaking was in October. According to hospital administration, the 28,800 square-foot, $3.3 million expansion, is still scheduled to be completed by January 15 estimated date.

The mood was somber, the sky overcast and gloomy, the pallbearers ready to carry out their duty. Friends and relatives of Margie Valentine and Nicky Lee Turnbeau were gathered to pay homage to two very fine people who just happened to be getting very old! The over-the-hill party held on Saturday, August 30, 1997, was the brainstorm of Lloyd Turnbeau, brother of Margie and uncle of Nicky. He thought it would be a good idea to host a wake for the two and soon began planning and hatching his ideas which soon grew to include all family members and friends present. While the birthday boy and girl were being entertained elsewhere, black balloons, signs, appropriate attire, etc., were being assembled. All present were encouraged to dress in the black veils and hats provided. Bollinger's Mortuary van was standing by with the double tombstone cakes to be carried in by pallbearers. When the guests of honor arrived, the ceremony began. After being seated, all present were asked to say a few words on behalf of those being honored that day. Most of the eulogies were on the lighter side.