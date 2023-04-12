100 years –April 12, 1923

Schwaner's barn, immediately back of the store, was discovered on fire by the night marshal about 10 o'clock Sunday night. When he first saw it, the blaze seemed manageable but within a few moments it had spread to the entire lower part of the building.

The official vote cast last Tuesday for County Superintendent of Schools was canvassed Saturday of last week, the tabulation showing Grover M. Cozean was elected by a majority of 342.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Ellis, who have been operating the White House Hotel for several months, have given up their lease there and have rented the Gross building immediately west and will fit that up for a rooming house and lunch room.

75 years —April 15, 1948

The teachers of the Fredericktown school system went back to work Monday morning after a three-day walkout which they have insisted was not a strike. The decision to return to teaching came Friday night at a meeting with the school board and a further declaration by them at the mass meeting Saturday night.

Miss Eulene Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Smith of this city, was crowned Basketball Queen of Southwest Baptist College at Bolivar Mo.

Worship services at the Methodist Church in Marquand will be greatly enriched in the future due to the installation of a Hammond organ. The new organ, which was installed last Saturday by the Aeolian Co. of Missouri, was purchased by the contributions of members and friends of the church.

U.S. astronomers have revealed the discovery of a bundle from heaven - a strange new minor planet which moves around the sun at high speed. The planetoid is only about two miles in diameter. Although there are about 1,600 of these minor chunks of matter, all circling around the earth like the sun, most of them travel in orbits far larger than that of the earth and do not come any where near it.

50 years –April 12, 1973

The 1973 Azalea Festival is one month away, but already the big parade is shaping up as one of the largest in the ten-year history of the event.

Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown has taken delivery of an ultra-modern ambulance. The ambulance was purchased through a grant from the National Highway Safety Act. The nearly $14,000 piece of equipment, cost the hospital about $3,500.

Two new aldermen, Bill Sonderman and Harley Baker, and incumbent Henry Carlton took the oath of office Monday night.

Despite rainy conditions, members of the Fredericktown Garden Club held dedication ceremonies Saturday afternoon on East Mine La Motte Ave. A small flower park was dedicated Saturday in honor of Mrs. Letty Burris.

25 years –April 15, 1998

"Poindexter" the clown visited local day care centers and nursing homes, Monday. Here, he entertains the children at Kids Center.

Young boys and girls enjoyed the "thrill of the hunt," searching for Easter Eggs at the Jaycee Park, Cap America, ClaRu DeVille Health Care this past week.

City Clerk Linda Stevens swears in the newly-elected Fredericktown officials. They are City Marshal Keith DeSpain, Mayor Philip Wulfert, Collector Renee' Gipson, Ward III Alderman Joe Bowling, Ward II Alderman Lindell Cruse, and Ward I Alderman Ernie Terry.

The Optimist Club annual Easter Egg Hunt was held at the Jaycee Ball Park on April 11, 1998, with 272 eager hunters involved.

Grand Opening of Longhorn Motel and Restaurant and a Ribbon Cutting by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce was held last Friday at noon in front of the restaurant, Robert and Barbara Kamer, and Brandi Adams of the Longhorn, were joined by staff, family, friends, Chamber members and the Madison County Commissioners for the ceremony.