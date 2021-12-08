From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 8, 1921

Joe Newberry, Fredericktown's star outfielder for the past season, is to get a test of his baseball ability in broader fields. He signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals this week.

Information has been received that federal engineers will arrive here, Friday noon to make a final inspection of the state highway leading from the St. Francois county line to below Mill Creek, a distance of more than eight miles.

Numerous patrons of the municipal light and power plant are becoming more and more bitter over what they charge is unfair and unjust discrimination between users of current. This discrimination comes about through most consumers being required to use meters while others are permitted to go from month to month on a flat rate. Where no meter is used a flat rate of $1.50 per month is charged. Neighbors of the flat rate users usually pay at least twice that amount.

The public library will be open every Saturday from now on. Persons having books belonging to the library, please bring them in. A number have been out for several weeks, perhaps months.

75 years – Dec. 5, 1946

A brief and not conclusive survey was made this week by The Democrat News and it is believed that at least a 30-day coal supply is on hand in Madison County. The only institution which may not be affected by the current coal strike is the Fredericktown Public Schools who have sufficient coal supply for the entire school year.

Fines of $10,000 against John L. Lewis, coal union czar, and $3,500,000 against the soft coal miners yesterday for contempt of court in ignoring an order to observe their contract with the government. The jailing of Lewis was not asked although the coal strike was labeled "an evil, monstrous thing" by the federal judge.

A local committee, headed by F.F. Andriano, is working on several plans designed to secure the anti-tank company of the National Guard for Fredericktown. Headquarters of the guard in this area has expressed a desire to locate in this city and every effort is being made to secure a location for the unit.

Fredericktown's school has been approved by the Sate Department of Education. The approval places the local school on the first class list with 35 and 3/4 units of credit.

Miss Imogene Pinegar became the bride of Frank Mihlfeld, Nov. 14. Milhfeld is associated with his father in business, the bride retaining her position at the New Era Bank.

Miss Mary Eileen Wiegenstein and Charles H. Graham recently married at the rectory of St. Michael's Church. Both are graduates of the 1945 class of the Fredericktown High School.

50 years – Dec. 9, 1971

As far as the Madison County Court is concerned, 1971 will be remembered as the year of the petition. Earlier in the year, the court was presented with a petition calling for the formation of an ambulance district. On Monday of this week, a group of residents gave the court a petition asking that the Commodity Food Program be continued locally.

The Fredericktown Black Cats took first place in the finals of the Farmington Invitational Basketball Tournament polishing off Cape Girardeau Central 52-47.

Mrs. Madge Strange, executive secretary of the Madison County Selective Service Board No. 66, has some holiday news that should make every person eligible for the draft happy. Strange told the DN this week that she has no draft calls for December or January.

What started out to be a somewhat restrictive deer season turned out to be the greatest season in history for Missouri hunters. Hunters in 1971 took 31,704 deer by gun.

25 years – Dec. 11, 1996

Virginia Shaw, who has experience working for the City of Fredericktown as City Treasurer and Billing Clerk, will be the interim City Collector until the April 1997 Election.

Madison County Merchants held a Christmas Parade, Saturday afternoon, through the downtown streets of Fredericktown.

Tim Morgan, a senior at Fredericktown High School was notified Friday that he has been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Rural Letter carrier Bob Graham is given a safe driver award for 20 years of driving with no accidents on the route.

Paul Vance of Fredericktown recently made a donation to Southeast Missouri State University to establish the Madison County/Paul Vance Scholarship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.