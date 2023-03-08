100 years –March 8, 1923

Fire of undetermined origin early Sunday morning left a yawning vacancy in the business section of the town when the Cohen building housing the barber shops of Herman Bisplinghoff and George Elder and the Bee Store building were destroyed.

Many parents and students have not yet been made to realize that regularity and punctuality count in school. There is one boy who has 30 tardies and half day absences checked against him in the last 5 weeks. He often gives as his excuse that he has to wait for breakfast or dinner. There are a few students who manage to get to school about 3 to 5 minutes late nearly every morning. There is no excuse for this.

Marie Celeste, the youngest daughter of Mrs. Paul Tucker, died at their home on West Main, Thursday night, March 1st, of diphtheria, having been ill but a few days. Little Celeste was not quite four years old and being the baby of the family, was the most dearly beloved, by the older sisters and brother.

Fire which originated from the flue gutted the residence belonging to James Menteer and just north of the house in which he lives Thursday of last week. Mrs. McDowell, who occupied the place, had time to carry out all her belongings, and lost practically nothing.

75 years —March 11, 1948

Slippery roads and some traffic accidents have resulted from the heavy snow fall which descended on this area during the past twenty-four hours. The Missouri Pacific depot gauge showed about a six-inch snowfall yesterday and last night.

A new subdivision, to be established between Cahoon and Virginia streets and east of Wood Ave., was approved by the City of Fredericktown at a Council meeting Tuesday night.

A truck driven by A. C. Johnson of Silvermine and occupied also by his brother, J.J., collided with the Missouri Pacific freight train at a private crossing near the Pickerville settlement east of town Tuesday of last week. There was some damage to the truck but no one was injured.

In a verbal statement to The Democrat-News Petley said the future of the Fredericktown Lead Co. is not certain and he will not be able to say just what will transpire at the mine until his return from Washington.

50 years –March 8, 1973

War veterans living in Madison County will be sharing in a $297 million melon this year. Some 170 former servicemen in the area, veterans of World War I and World War II, will be receiving government checks amounting to approximately $13,000, it is estimated.

City Police Chief Ed Conrad reminds residents that a new city ordinance calls for parallel parking at the Dairy Queen. "The Dairy Queen is now open," Conrad said, "and because of the traffic congestion on West College, we must demand parallel parking for safety reasons."

Elmo Andrews was presented the 50-year pin Masonic pin by his wife during a public ceremony last Thursday night.

Approximately 40 acres of grassland was burned off last Thursday afternoon near the Marquand Wood Products plant. The majority of the property was owned by the Robbins family. The fire apparently started from burning sawdust at the wood plant.

25 years –March 11, 1998

Taking First Place in the Fredericktown Middle School Talent Show was a band called "Killin' Time." Members include Brandon Finch, Chris Martin, Dustin Finch, and Rusty Priest.

The Marquand-Zion Tigers Basketball Team came out of last week's district tournament with mixed emotions. On the one hand, the players, coaching staff, and fans were ecstatic as the Tigers reached the District Championship game for the first time in the teams 63-year history. On the other hand, getting to the finals was never enough for these Tigers. They wanted to win it. That's what made the 57-51 loss to the top-seeded Valle Warriors so hard to swallow.

Several talented children from the northern cities of Russia are visiting this community this week. The students are staying in the home of Fredericktown citizens and performing throughout the state.

The Farmington Elks Teen of the Month for Fredericktown is Janell Ward for the month of March.

Mrs. Shoemaker issued a special challenge to her fourth grade reading students in the month of February. The student who earned the most points on the accelerated reading program for the month would get to throw a pie in her face. Coty Mills was the lucky winner. Good job Coty!