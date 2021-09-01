From Our Files

100 years - Sept. 1, 1921
The first limestone pulverizer in Madison County began work east of Fredericktown on the Fox Bros. farm during the past week. Limestone of exceptional good quality is being pulverized and is now available to the farmers of the county at a reasonable price.
The Chautauqua got under way yesterday. The tent is erected in the park, an admirably selected site and the seats are more comfortable than years past. It appears that the sale of tickets is slower than ever before. The reason is found in the cramped financial condition of many of our people.
By order of the Probate Court, a marriage license was issued Aug. 31 to Lora E. Cornman of this city and Demps Lee Hale of Marquand. This young couple had eloped late Sunday night, leaving a note for the girl’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Cornman which they found the next morning. The youth found the plans rather difficult to carry out due to the bride's extreme youth of 15 and they remained hidden a long ways out in the country where her father found them. The couple was brought home and wed that following Wednesday evening.
75 years - Aug. 29, 1946
Maj. Laurence B. Adams was in Fredericktown this week investigating the possibilities of locating a National Guard company here. Adams spoke to several local citizens including some discharged commissioned officers of World War II.
Police Judge Marvin Graham had three customers this week in city police court. Basil Howell was fined $10 and costs on a peace disturbance charge, Don Hamm received a $5 fine and costs for a similar offense. Milford Hale was fine $30 and given 30 days in jail for being drunk, peace disturbance and resisting officers. Hale was arrested after breaking dishes and furniture in the home of his parents.
The Fredericktown School system will this year handle more students than any previous year in the history of local education. As of noon yesterday 272 High School students had enrolled and the figure is expected to go to at least 300.
50 years - Sept. 2, 1971
The only phone company in town is hard at work these days. Southwestern Bell is currently working on a major project to upgrade rural telephone facilities.
Six-year-old chestnut mare “Secret Fashion” owned by J.B. Schnapp of Fredericktown won the Missouri State Fair’s World Champion Fine Harness Horse in Sedalia last Friday night.
A near record 1,900 students attended class on Monday at the R-I School District.
Marquand-Zion School District announced attendance at 332 students, up from the 303 last year.
A roaring fire totally destroyed a large horse barn on U.S. 67 at Catherine Place last Wednesday morning. No horses or saddles were lost in the blaze, just some tools and other equipment. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
25 years - Sept. 4, 1996
A ribbon cutting was held to open the new jail, Friday. Tours were also given Friday and Saturday.
The Fredericktown High School Band performed for President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore at a rally in Cape Girardeau. Along with members of Farmington, Jackson and Cape Girardeau High School bands the group performed the Star Spangled Banner, Hail to the Chief, and Stars and Stripes Forever.
The Fredericktown Police Department answered one hundred-thirteen calls during the week of Aug. 24 to 31, 1996.
The young and the young at heart enjoyed Labor Day activities at the Slime Pond, Monday afternoon. More than 20 campers lined the beach and boaters, anglers and water skiers enjoyed the water.