From Our Files

100 years - Sept. 1, 1921

The first limestone pulverizer in Madison County began work east of Fredericktown on the Fox Bros. farm during the past week. Limestone of exceptional good quality is being pulverized and is now available to the farmers of the county at a reasonable price.

The Chautauqua got under way yesterday. The tent is erected in the park, an admirably selected site and the seats are more comfortable than years past. It appears that the sale of tickets is slower than ever before. The reason is found in the cramped financial condition of many of our people.

By order of the Probate Court, a marriage license was issued Aug. 31 to Lora E. Cornman of this city and Demps Lee Hale of Marquand. This young couple had eloped late Sunday night, leaving a note for the girl’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Cornman which they found the next morning. The youth found the plans rather difficult to carry out due to the bride's extreme youth of 15 and they remained hidden a long ways out in the country where her father found them. The couple was brought home and wed that following Wednesday evening.

75 years - Aug. 29, 1946