From Our Files

100 years – June 15, 1922

The Democrat-News building is rapidly nearing completion. The roof and concrete floor are in and the plastering is nearly done. The builders, Pirtle and Graham, promise that it will be completed the last of this week or the early part of next week.

During the last 10 years 84,000 people have been killed and injured in this country while trespassing or walking on railroad tracks and bridges and unlawfully riding on freight and passenger trains.

"Boss" Price is the latest victim in the officer's search for bootleggers. He is charged with the selling of a quart and with the transporting of a half-gallon.

We are having some very hot weather and needing rain very badly.

75 years – June 19, 1947

Two thousand seven hundred and sixty-six miles of county roads, located in 95 counties, including Madison, have been approved for construction under the County Aid Road Plan, according to an announcement made June 10 by Judge C. G. Tarleton, chairman of the five-man County Air Road Committee, leaving only nineteen counties that to date have not submitted programs under the King "Milk Route" Bill.

Anonymous letter and $100 bill to Legion Ball team. Last Thursday when Gus Wagner opened a letter addressed to him, surprise was hardly the word to describe his feelings when a $100 bill, a crisp C note, popped out along with an unsigned letter.

Lee Turnbough and wife, driving south of town last Sunday, came across a three-weeks old fawn which had evidently become lost. Turnbough brought the little deer into Fredericktown and turned it over to the district Conservation Agent, Hal Steele.

50 years – June 15, 1972

Roses are a thing of beauty, even if they grow in strange places. The residence next to Long's Auto Parts on North Mine La Motte in Fredericktown has a rose bush growing from near the roof. Last week the bush had large pink roses in full bloom.

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Thursday voted to sell the City of Fredericktown between eight and 15 acres of land to be used for a sanitary landfill.

Brown Shoe Co. trucks have poured material into Fredericktown in the past 10 days. Brown has leased the old SMP building in Fredericktown from Joe Hagen, and crews have been busy preparing the structure to house a heal casting plant.

25 years – June 18, 1997

What started here in 1936 as Spalsbury, Sties and Deevers Shoe Company ended in 1991 when Brown Group closed the doors on its factory here in Fredericktown, December 9 of that year. Many of the employees, some who had been there for more than 40 years, felt like doors were being closed on their lives. Friendships which had been forged during the many years of service were lost due to relocation, retirements, new jobs, etc. But a few residents of Madison County felt that should be remedied by holding a reunion for Brown Shoe employees. On Saturday, June 14, 55 employees, and their families, gathered together at Memorial Park Pavilion to renew those friendships and attend the first annual Brown Shoe Reunion.

The Azalea Board has donated $14,000 for new playground equipment at Memorial Park. The new Little Tikes playground equipment will replace the existing equipment in the playground adjacent to Teen Town and also replace the merry-go-round next to the pavilion.

Parks Department Director Mark Melby promises the 1997 Fredericktown Old Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic will be even more spectacular than last year's.

