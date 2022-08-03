From Our Files

100 years – Aug. 3, 1922

The state highway authorities have ordered that no low-water bridges be constructed on the south state highway now being built in this county. No work on the bridges will be done until new plans for the high water bridges can be prepared and approved.

Cummins Clark, accused gunman and bootlegger, ex-convict with charges of burglary and arson against him, and with general reputation unsavory in the extreme, is out of jail. He escaped early Monday night through a ruse that does credit to his cunningness, but emphasizes the danger to society of his liberty. Deputy Sheriff Casey had accompanied a physician to the jail to see Marvin Crawford. Crawford was taken from the cell for treatment and the cell door leading into the outer passageway was not locked. Clark slipped into the passageway and hid and when Crawford was returned and the cell door locked he was left outside. It naturally did not occur to the officer to count the prisoners. As soon as all was quiet, it was simple matter for Clark to kick a hole in the jail wall and crawl out. Clark's parting word to the other prisoners was, "Goodbye boys, I'll eat my breakfast in Mexico."

A deal was perfected yesterday between Dr. Cohen and E. H. Bess by which the latter took charge of the room from which C. G. Hicks recently moved his barber shop and pool room. Mr. Bess will move his stock of furniture and hardware to the room as soon as some repairs and alterations can be made, which will probably be about the 20th of this month.

75 years – Aug. 7, 1947

The Shaw Brothers, in an advertisement on another page of this paper, are announcing the beginning of a garbage collection service. The new firm will collect garbage twice per week and tin cans twice per month for a fee of $1 per month. The brothers appeared recently before the city council and they have the endorsement of the city administrator.

Mayor Sidney Jones told The Democrat-News this week that speeding in Fredericktown is over and that the officers have been instructed by the Council to strictly enforce the 20 mile per hour limit in the city limits and 15 miles per hour in the business area.

The first production shift went back to work Monday morning at seven o'clock at the St. Louis Smelting and Refining Co. following a two-week strike and subsequent negotiations. The strike, called by the local of the Mine, Miller and Smelter Workers Union, ended officially at approximately 10:20 o'clock Saturday night when a contract agreement was reached.

B. A. Mueller, proprietor of the Economy Cigar Store, Wednesday purchased the Stephens Hardware and Furniture Co. on East Main St. and assumed charge of the business.

50 years – Aug. 3, 1972

For the first time in the nine-year history of the Fredericktown Jaycee Rodeo, an evening's performance was rained out. Heavy rains all day Friday and into Friday night, forced cancellation of the July 28 show at the rodeo arena on Highway OO north.

Amy Henson, Becky Sikes, Valerie Rehkop and Pam LaChance hold two large cabbages which won blue ribbons at the Madison County 4-H Achievement and Exhibit Day held last Wednesday at St. Michael's School Auditorium.

Mr. and Mrs. Gus King celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 23 at the home of their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kennedy of Route 2, Fredericktown.

Paul Hale holds up a six-foot whip snake he killed last week in the French Mills area in Madison County. Hale shot the long snake with a .22.

Hundreds of kids took free stage coach rides last weekend, courtesy of the Fredericktown Jaycees and participating merchants. The Wells Fargo stage was operated by owner Cliff James. The stage, that was making regular runs on local streets last weekend, has appeared in numerous motion pictures, television westerns and commercials.

25 years – Aug. 6, 1997

Joyce and Herusel Moyers had little experience in growing sunflowers, and had no idea they would grow this big. A couple of the blooms measured 16 and 17 inches in diameter and one of the plants was at least ten feet tall before it started to bend.

Effective August 1, 1997, Pulitzer Missouri Newspapers, Inc. becomes the publisher of the Democrat News in Fredericktown, Missouri and the Farmington, Missouri Daily Press Leader.

The home of Cletus and Frances Seabeaugh at 300 Lee St. in Fredericktown was chosen as the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee Yard of the Month for August.

A large crowd of people attended the two-day Gun Show at the Fredericktown Armory, Saturday. A smaller crowd showed up, Sunday. This is the first show of its kind in Fredericktown.

The City of Fredericktown tore down a house on North Mine La Motte, Wednesday. City Administrator Ron Thomure said the city had no immediate plans for the lot, although more public parking has been discussed.