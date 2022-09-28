From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 28, 1922

The County Court at session Monday morning decided definitely to stop all road work now being done in various parts of the county from the bond issue proceeds, and to devote all unused parts of the bond issue to the building of the state road running west from town.

The Depot Store and Store No. 1, both branch stores of the Consolidated Store & Mfg. Co., were discontinued this week and the stocks of goods moved to the Westerman Store, another of the branches.

The violators of the liquor laws suffered the usual fate of those who monkey with the business in Madison County. They all got to contribute $100 and costs, each.

Mr. and Mrs. John Brown of Route 3 were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a runaway accident on West Main street. They had started home in a buggy and had reached a point near the residence of A.L. Hill when a team owned by Chas. Pruett of the same neighborhood hitched to a large wagon, started running away from near the White store. The runaway team quickly overtook the Browns and in attempting to go around, skidded the wagon into the buggy. The buggy was badly wrecked, Mr. and Mrs. Brown thrown out and tangled in the wreckage.

75 years – Oct. 2, 1947

Notice has been received that Army of Occupation Medals are now available to members of the Armed Forces who served in the Army of Occupation in Germany from 1918 to 1923. This medal carries the likeness of General John J. Pershing.

The Director of Finance for the State Department of Education has completed the August apportionment of state public school funds to Missouri's 8,297 school districts. The payment to rural schools in Madison County amounted to $23,576.89; high school payment, $27,871.54 for a total payment to county schools of $51,448.43.

Howard and Jerome Miller, Jackie Harrison and Jay Copeland left one day this week for Hornersville to pick cotton.

At a meeting of a group of business and professional men Monday night, it was agreed to proceed with a program of improvement in the city park. The first step will be to build a board fence fully enclosing the athletic field at an estimated cost of $1,000. A score of men signed a note for the needed funds.

50 years – Sept. 28, 1972

There was little damage, except to a large motor, when the dust collecting bins at the rear of the Brown Shoe Co. plant on North Mine La Motte Ave. caught fire last Wednesday about 9:30 a.m. Fire Chief Darryl Asher told the D-N that the dust was aflame but actual fire damage was nil, except for the motor.

Madison County Clerk Mrs. Natholene Turnbeau announced this week that her office was in the process of mailing out war ballots.

With the aid of approximately $32,000 in extra funds from the State Foundation Program, the R-I Board of Education Monday authorized Supt. Garland Hamilton to attempt to eliminate over crowded conditions. More than 335 students are taking physical education in only two periods.

25 years – Oct. 1, 1997

The people of Marquand must have made some sort of pact with the devil. That's the only thing which could explain the beautiful day we had, here, Saturday. It wasn't too hot. It wasn't too cold. The sun shone brightly all day long. It was a perfect day for the Seventh Annual Pioneer Days.

Mayor Bill Powell signs a Proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Soon purple ribbons will be circulated to be worn in support for ending violence against women and all violence in families.

Kenneth W. Pierce, Certified Public Accountant, has been practicing public accounting as a licensed CPA for 15 years. Pierce opened his office at 121 East Main Street in May of 1997.

The VFW presented a certificate of appreciation to the Marquand Volunteer Fire Department, Thursday.

Everyone in Fredericktown will be happy to know they can now use the new bridge that connects downtown Fredericktown to Z Hwy. Cap America employees, customer's of Chuck's Short Stop, and people who live that direction from town have waited anxiously for completion of the bridge.