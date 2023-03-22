100 years –March 22, 1923

Midwinter weather enveloped Madison County Sunday night and Monday, running the thermometer to a low record for the winter, 4 degrees above zero. From a rather balmy, mild day at noon Sunday, the temperature standing at about 54, a change of 50 degrees was made within 15 to 20 hours.

Considerable interest is being manifest in the eighteen tracts of land to be sold at the court house door next Monday to satisfy tax claims against them held by County Collector Graham. These tracts range from 40 acres up to 320 acres, and some of them are well located, some have tillable land and some have a little good timber.

Very few people have any idea of the proportions of the poultry and egg business in this county. To a great many farmers the farm poultry is merely a sideline of small importance and many regard chickens as more of a nuisance than anything else. And yet it is doubtful if there is any one thing that is bringing a larger or more steady stream of cash into the county than those same chickens. The Farmers Warehouse reports 2,370 dozen eggs were sold in town last Saturday.

Arthur Brown loaded a car with six mules, a horse, buggy, wagon, and other farming equipment and last Saturday started for his new home in South Dakota where he will engage in farming. His wife, to whom he was married last week, will leave Saturday of this week to join him.

75 years —March 25, 1948

Elmer L. Cox was assessed a fine of $20 and costs this week in city police court on a charge of peace disturbance.

Frances Dobbs was fined $5 and costs for being drunk on the streets.

M.J. Newson of Des Moines, Iowa with a bid of $1,563 submitted the lowest of nine proposals received for interior repainting at the Fredericktown, Mo. post office, it was announced this week by K.L. Public Building Administration. The bids, from painting contractors in five states, ranged up to $2,990.

A tornado struck at Bonne Terre, Mo. early Friday morning with unusual fury and left in the wake over 100 homes damaged and twenty totally destroyed. Damage is estimated at about $100,000.

Dewey Boren this week purchased the Hi-Noon Cafe, located across from the shoe factory, from Harold Shrum.

50 years –March 22, 1973

Gabe Tesreau expressed some concern, when interviewed by The Democrat-News, about Clearwater Lake where he does much of his fishing. He's a night fisherman at times and he's afraid lest he hook the men from outer space who are described by some as "lurking in the Clearwater Lake until nightfall" and then making exploratory expeditions. If they are, as they might be, searching for good fishing waters, the Tesreau fish-biting thermometer may save them the trouble of flights from outer space. The UFO's have been sighted near Clearwater, according to a March 8 story in the St. Louis Globe-Democrat. More than a dozen persons (none from Fredericktown apparently) being in the area reported seeing a flying object that lit up the sky near Brushy Creek. It is reported to have many lights which appeared to flash through portholes. The high school basketball coach and five of his players are reported to have seen the UFO . It is not known whether they had just won or lost a game. The object hovered about 200 yards from their car but made no sound.

Effective Friday, April 20, the Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. will no longer serve Madison County and adjoining counties along the historic Belmont Branch.

Membership in the Mineral Area Concert Assn. is nearing the 800 mark, according to Dr. Marvin Dobbs, Continuing Education Programmer for the University of Missouri Extension Division. The hard working crews have completely sold out the North County Auditorium for the concert season next year," Dr. Dobbs told the D-N.

The New Providence United Baptist Church members wasted little time in starting the reconstruction of their church on South Main. Heavy rains and high winds two weeks ago collapsed walls and trusses. Members of the congregation took advantage of good weather last weekend to work on the church.

25 years –March 25, 1998

There was a formal Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Sunday afternoon to celebrate the new addition to Madison Medical Center. Cutting the ribbon are Missouri Hospital Association President Mark Smith, Dr. Sermchief, Dr. McGraw, Board Chairman Melba Fadler, Board Member Pat Clark, Board Member Don Reagan, Director of Nurses Kaye Mahurin, Board Member Bob Schwent, Board Member Arthur Myers, and Project Manager John Clauser.

Monday nights, Fredericktown City Council meeting, entering closed session was held up for a few minutes, as Mayor Bill Powell spoke. The mayor said this would be his last meeting. After serving one full and one partial term, Powell is not running in the April 7 election, and will hand the gavel over to one of two candidates before the next council meeting. Powell went on to say he would "like an apology from a couple of council members for several things said about my integrity." "Some of these women should be glad they are not men," Powell said. Powell said his integrity and good name had been tarnished, and he was going to wait until the council members he felt were responsible would speak up.

Welcome to Nacho Mama's the newest restaurant in Fredericktown. Nacho Mama's is located at 600 Highway OO and serves all different types of Mexican food. Owners Joey and Susie Abrigo opened the restaurant, March 9.