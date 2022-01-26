From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 26, 1922

County Collector Graham, through his attorney, C.P. Damron, this week filed suit against the owners of the Mine La Motte Domain, the general nature of which is to compel the payment of taxes due for the years 1917 and 1918.

Carl L. Bess, who for the past four months has been operating the St. Louis - Fredericktown Taxicab line, was arrested in San Antonio, Texas a few days ago and will probably reach St. Louis today in custody of officers. St. Louis Police charge Bess with theft and bogus checks. He claims he can explain everything.

The long delay in awarding the contract for the completion of the state highway from the south limits of the special road district on to the Wayne County line was explained this week in a letter from the State Road Commission to Senator Chas. Belken. The delay is chargeable to federal and not to state engineers.

75 years – Jan. 23, 1947

The Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts announced last weekend the purchase of the Lewallen farm home and 25 acres of land, adjoining Sam A. Baker State Park and near the present Boy Scout camp in Wayne County.

The Mine La Motte Corporation, a part of the St. Joseph Lead Co., paid the highest taxes in Madison County in 1946, according to a survey made this week by The Democrat-News. The County Collector's books show that the Mine La Motte concern paid $8,857.21 to rank first among corporations in Madison County.

Coach Abe Stuber, recognized as one of the leading football coaches in Missouri, leader of the Southeast Missouri Teacher's College 1946 championship team and a former outstanding athlete, will speak at the annual Chamber of Commerce dinner next Monday night.

50 years – Jan. 27, 1972

According to a government tabulation, just released, the number of business firms in Madison County, 182, is relatively large. There are more of them, it is shown, than in many communities of its size.

Between now and the end of June approximately $11,000 will be distributed to some 160 veterans in Madison County. The payment representing dividends due to them from their insurance polices, is being accelerated by the government.

The assets of Madison County's two banks, as reflected in consolidated reports of condition published in last week's DN, topped the $18 million mark.

Navy Ensign Gerald F. Mouser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd H.. Mouser of Route 1, Fredericktown, Mo., was commissioned Jan. 10 at his present rank upon graduation from Naval Officer Candidate School at Newport, R.I.

25 years – Jan. 29, 1997

Fredericktown Police solved a string of thefts dating back nearly two months. The break in the case came following the theft of a Chevrolet pick-up truck from the parking lot at Pense Brothers Drilling.

Several months of police work culminated in the break-up of a multi-state marijuana ring, Wednesday night at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot. An undercover agent purchased 12 pounds of high-grade marijuana from three of the suspects on the parking lot. The marijuana is believed to have come from Mexico, through Houston.

Winter storms the last two weeks stalled some business activity in Madison County, but road crews worked overtime trying to make the streets safer.

Magnetic Collectibles, which opened its Madison County decorating plant in 1993, will be closing this spring.

