100 years –May 31, 1923

Marvin College closed a very successful year Tuesday morning when diplomas were awarded to sixteen young men and women. Misses Alice Judy, Frieda Young, Audrey Kinder, and Lettie McLane and Messrs. Randol Kincaid, Harry Justice and John C. Whitener completed the Junior College course. H.M. Andrews, James Hux, Benjamin Davidson, Nellie Gregory, Kathryn Paullus, Helen Talbert and Marie Newsom completed the Academy course and Virginia Cohen and Mrs. Henry Schwaner were awarded diplomas from the Art Department. Miss Alice Judy also graduated from the Expression Department. Teacher certificates were also issued to Audrey Kinder, Harry Justice, Randol Kincaid, Lettie Mclane, Alice Judy and Frieda Young.

About midnight Sunday the fire alarm was sounded and the Consolidated Store office building was found to be on fire. Quick discovery of the blaze and the prompt work of the fire department kept the loss at a comparatively low figure.

Within a very few minutes last Sunday morning the Methodist Sunday School raised $600 to pay the expenses in Marvin College next year of two young ladies, Miss Irene Tucker of Festus and Miss Vashti Dean of Illmo.

D. Clayton, frequent boarder with Henry Howell at the expense of the county, is in jail again and with a fine prospect of going to Jefferson City and living at the expense of the state. The old man, with some others, was at the mouth of Cedar Creek last week on a fishing trip. It developed at his preliminary trial that to Doc. Carver he intimated his purpose of bombing the waters. Carver promptly told him he would report him if he did it. Despite the warning he left camp and attempted the trick, with the result that Carver reported him to the prosecuting attorney.

75 years —June 3, 1948

Drastic changes in business district traffic regulations are scheduled for passage soon by the City Council of Fredericktown. Through an agreement with the Mo. Highway Department, one way traffic around the Court House will be initiated within the next two weeks.

Harrell Stanford, 19, an AWOL soldier from For Know, Ky., was a busy boy in Fredericktown Wednesday. Stanford not only passed several bad checks about town but collected several Fredericktown girls' phone numbers which he had listed in a little "black book" in his pocket book. Stanford was nabbed about noon yesterday after he passed bad checks at the Mobilgas Station on the Square and at the Texaco Station near the bank.

The graves of Madison County's war dead were decorated Sunday by the American Legion and the day was further commemorated by a parade and ceremony at the cemetery south of Fredericktown.

Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Valle have sold their new and strictly modern home and farm south of Fredericktown to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Stockhoff of Chicago who will make their home there after January 1, 1949.

50 years –May 31, 1973

Madison County was not spared as tornadic winds of frightening force raced through ten states Saturday, causing millions of dollars of damage and taking the lives of forty persons but none in this immediate area. The damage in Madison County alone will run into six figures but even today people are still assessing losses of barns, homes, fences, vehicles, and livestock, Six persons were injured in the Marquand area but none critically.

Dr. Harley D. Rutledge, Department of Physics, Southeast Missouri State University, is currently conducting a scientific project identification on UFOs in the Piedmont area. The college professor is also soliciting the assistance of residents in the Fredericktown area, where several sightings have been reported.

Bill Sheets, owner of Sheets Motor Co. in Fredericktown, presents the keys to a 1973 Thunderbird to Harve McFerron. Sheets let the new Jaycee President drive the Thunderbird for a week.

The swimming pool at Memorial Park is scheduled to open June 1. The employees of City, Light, and Water are busy repairing cracks in the pool to meet the deadline. The pool also will be painted.

25 years –June 3, 1998

Congratulations to Florene Thal. Thal, who lives off of Lincoln Drive, was chosen for the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee Yard of the Month for June.

The Marquand High School -Class of "48"- Celebrated its 50th year Graduation Anniversary at the Alumni Banquet in Marquand-Zion High School gymnasium, April 11, 1998. In attendance was, Helen Sitze Vogler, Robert (Bob) Homan, Ilene Yow Hovis, Wanda DeSpain DeRassett, Ann Senter Frederick, Maurice Stephens, Donna Young Gipson, Mable Thomas Whitener, Ann Stephens Combs, and Ivan Huffman.

The second inductee onto the Wall of Fame at St. Francois County Raceway was honored Saturday night. Beside the name of Gene "Tubby" Black will go Danny Mosier the number "37." Mosier has seen a lot of changes in his years of racing. He was one of several honored at Fredericktown Raceway in 1997 since he raced there 25 years ago.

Our Girl Scout Baby of the Year was born at Madison Medical Center. She is Elizabeth S. Cox and will receive the following: a Girl Scout Certificate for Baby of the Year 1998, a girl scout baby bib, a bottle bag, outfit, socks, shoes, baby hot, bottle, rattle, and a baby spoon. These items were donated by local girl scout troops. The parents of the baby are David and Alexandra Cox of Fredericktown.