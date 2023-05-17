100 years –May 17, 1923

In order to clear the mystery of the "White Box" seen lately in my home yard, will say it is connected with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an instrument with which the record of rainfall is kept each 24 hours. Some have thought it a tombstone to a dog or cat, others an automatic chicken feeder and watering machine, etc. but not so. During April the precipitation in this locality was 76-100 inches. -Respectfully, W. H. Jones, Observer. 203 N. Main St.

The old town, since last Thursday afternoon, has been experiencing an overplus of thrills, all incident primarily to the dynamiting of City Marshal Casey's residence on the night of April 20. One of the thrills was furnished at the preliminary trial of City Marshal Casey, who George Hull swore, attempted to kill him the night the Marshal's home was dynamited. Casey was promptly discharged by Judge Pirtle after a rather lengthy hearing. The next thrill was experienced when Sheriff Howell went to Hull's home and attempted to arrest him on a warrant charging him with the dynamiting and the escape of Hull in which the sheriff shot at him twice. A third thrill came when bloodhounds were imported from Cape Girardeau late Thursday night and made an unsuccessful attempt to track down the fugitive. Minor thrills have been released periodically all week.

The high school graduating exercises were held last night at the Gem Theatre before a crowd that packed the building, and many were unable to gain admittance. Twenty-one young people received their diplomas.

75 years —May 20, 1948

The annual commencement program is scheduled for eight o'clock tonight and will find fifty-eight seniors and eight veterans receiving diplomas. The veterans will receive their graduation certificates in absentia.

Twenty-eight of the graduates will leave Sunday for a five-day trip to New Orleans and other southern points.

Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Thal of this city are the proud parents of a baby girl, who was born May 6 at the Ironton Hospital. Both mother and daughter are doing nicely.

In the southern end of the county, the corn crops are being severely damaged due to the cutworms in that area. According to one of our correspondents, many farmers in the Saco community are having to disk and re-plant their crops, as their original plantings are now worthless.

50 years –May 17, 1973

For the second year in a row, Nu Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, has won the grand prize award in the Azalea Festival Parade. The sorority's 1973 entry, "Snoopy" was selected tops by out-of-town judges according to Park Chairman Walt Ryan. The 1972 entry, "Disneyland Express" captured top honors in the 10th annual parade.

Miss Connie Jones is named the 1973 Azalea Festival Queen. The first runner-up was Miss Ruth Venker.

The Missouri Natural Gas Company, with headquarters in Farmington, has announced that effective at the close of business on June 22, the collection and sales office at 125 W. Main St. in Fredericktown will be transferred to an office at Flat River.

The Madison County Health Dept. is sponsoring its annual Rabies Clinic this Friday and Saturday.

Supt. B. T. Sheppard of Marquand-Zion School has announced that Larry Mouser and Miss Denise SanSocie are the Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively for the 1972-73 academic year.

25 years –May 20, 1998

There are a lot of commencement exercises going on this week, including area high schools and colleges. Monday, Fredericktown Elementary held its kindergarten graduation, and Chelsea Walka and Stanley Stricklin seemed to enjoy the "ceremony."

After 15 months of dreaming, planning and raising funds, the Fredericktown Blackcat Band will be leaving on May 27, 1998, for their trip to New York City. Excitement is running high with the 135 students and family members who will be making the seven-day trip to the East Coast as final plans have been announced.

Mayor Phil Wulfert signs a proclamation for the FHS Band's trip to New York.

Art and Gail Moore were the special guests at the Baccalaureate, Wednesday night at the FHS Gymnasium. Art is a former NFL defensive lineman. Gail has sung with Michael Jackson, Phil Collins and others. The evening was sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance and the 1998 graduating class.