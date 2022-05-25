From Our Files

100 years – May 25, 1922

Mayor's proclamation, whereas, Tuesday May 30th is nationally known as Decoration Day, a day set aside for the purpose of decorating the graves and otherwise honoring the memory of America's heroic dead.

We had a rain Monday which was greatly needed. Some of the farmers had quite breaking corn ground on account of it being so hard and dry.

Herman Schafer is the most recent victim of the officers' constant watch for liquor violators. He was taken into custody Saturday evening and his arrest resulted in the confiscation of nearly a gallon and a half of crude liquor and a distilling outfit even more crude than its output.

John Sample is this week opening a new store at Saco. He traded his farm to W.P. O'Brien for a quantity of merchandise.

75 years – May 29, 1947

Fredericktown will receive the local electric distributing system at the price agreed upon but just when the sale will be consummated is another question. President of Sho-Me says deal going through when Supreme Court makes decision as to coop. status.

The clock at the Gift Chest Jewelers finally stopped last weekend and two of this year's graduating class received 17-Jewel Gruen watches, gifts of the Gift Chest. The two happy seniors were James Rosberry and Miss Wilma Caruthers.

Fraysher O. Ferguson, formerly of this city, now at Columbus, Ohio, set a new world record for one arm repetition weight lifting when he bent pressed 200 pounds five successive times Saturday evening last week. The feat was performed at a health and strength physique show at Columbus.

A sudden cold wave this morning forced the reopening of coal bins and the donning of winter wraps. Unofficial weather observers set the temperature in Fredericktown at about 46 degrees.

50 years – May 25, 1972

Fredericktown Mayor C. J. Whitener was notified this week by Midwest Buslines that the Continental Steak House on U.S. 67 has been named the new meal and rest stop by the busline.

The future of the "Slime Pond" will probably depend upon a drive currently underway to sell shares of stock at $250 per share to members of the Mine La Motte Recreation Assn. and perhaps others who have been on a so-called waiting list or to other individuals interested. Members are attempting to raise $100,000 for the purpose of buying 500 acres more or less on which the "slime pond" is located.

Noble Grand Gilbert Kennon presented 50-year pins to I.O.O.F. members E. E. Moyers and Ben Moyers, on Monday night, May 15 in Fredericktown.

An estimated 346,308 low-income persons in Missouri received food assistance during March from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the State Departments of Public Health and Welfare and Education.

Blacktop for a new tennis court and playground for basketball was laid last week at the side of the old elementary school. A new surface was also laid on the present courts in Memorial Park.

25 years – May 28, 1997

Missouri families will be the primary beneficiaries of major legislation approved by the Missouri General Assembly, Friday, May 16. Governor Mel Carnahan said the elimination of the general sales tax on food is the key component of a $332 million tax cut packag passed by the General Assembly.

The annual Ecology Day was held Tuesday, May 13, at the Mill Stream Gardens in Fredericktown. One hundred eighty-six fifth grade students, teachers and parents from Fredericktown Intermediate School were involved in this year's program.

There were more people in attendance than usual at Tuesday's City Council. The increased attendance was a result of the bridge construction on Z Highway. Because of the construction, truck traffic has been detoured over West College, South Main, and East Marvin. Some residents and business owners affected by the detour gathered signatures on a petition for the City Council to take action to change the detour.

Last fall, Mrs. Cox's seventh grade Social Studies class sent L.L. Cool Jr., a stuffed bear, off on a geography adventure. Information on Madison County and the area was included in the backpack bear as well as photos of the school and town. L.L. Cool traveled to Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, California and even took a plane trip to Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

