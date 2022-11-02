From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 2, 1922

A cream and egg grading demonstration will be given by R. Elkins, field representative of the State Marketing Bureau at two points in Madison County week after next. The object of these meetings is to show the farmer how to grade and produce the highest quality of eggs and cream so that the highest price may be obtained.

Fulkerson Bros. this week purchased two valuable pieces of property on South Main on which to erect a modern attractive filling station.

Leroy Whitener reached home from Sikeston Saturday, with a well developed case of diphtheria. His fellow players on the Marvin football team have been quarantined and it is feared there will be another outbreak of disease.

The Commercial Hotel block and the Westerman store buildings were sold at auction Saturday to satisfy a mortgage held against them by T. S. Kinder.

75 years - Nov. 6, 1947

At last Wednesday night's Halloween Carnival, Miss Mona Lee Schwaner, daughter of Mrs. Almeda Schwaner, was chosen Carnival Queen. She was the representative of the Senior Class of the school and won the honor in a closely contested election.

Approximately 100 deer hunters have bought tags in Madison County and the wooded areas of this county are expected to be covered this weekend with those hoping to bring down a buck.

Moderate to heavy rains over the entire state the past few weeks temporarily halted the harvest of the crops but greatly benefited fall seeded grains. Locally approximately 5 inches of rain has fallen since Oct. 1.

A daughter was born October 25th to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph D. Duffer of Saco. She was named Linda Lou.

A son was born October 17th to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Sikes of Higdon. He was named Lonnie Ray.

50 years – Nov. 2, 1972

It is estimated that between 85 and 90 million Americans will go to the polls next Tuesday. This is a presidential election year and all voting Americans will cast ballots for either the Richard Nixon-Spiro Agnew ticket or the George McGovern-Sargent Shriver team.

Xi Beta Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi won third place for their scrapbook entry at the recent Missouri State Convention.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Moore, natives of Marquand, have purchased a business in Marquand formerly owned by Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Wagganer. For the past several years Moore and his wife, Wanda, have been living in St. Louis. They have renamed the store Moore's Furniture and Variety Store and will feature a clothing line.

25 years – Nov. 5, 1997

Some local students were treated with an unusual visit, Thursday morning. Red Ribbon Week activities at Fredericktown Elementary School annually include a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog. Usually, he comes by car. This year, to utter delight of 450 or so students, he was flown in on a Missouri Highway Patrol Helicopter and landed on the field adjacent to the school.

The 1997 Fredericktown High School Fall Homecoming Queen was Jennifer Peppers, daughter of Mark and Debra Peppers. Her escort was Andy Clark, son of Robin and Ernie Yount and Ed and Janna Clark.

What a way to cap off a perfect season. The Fredericktown Middle School Eighth Grade Volleyball Team opened the 1997 season with a victory in the Potosi Tournament. The Lady Cats went through the regular season with a 9-0 record to remain undefeated. The team won the MAJHAA Tournament to finish the perfect season.

Joanne Clark of Fredericktown pocketed $6,436 from the Missouri Lottery's 92nd "Fun and Fortune" game show, which aired the weekend of October 18. Clark took first place in her preliminary round, winning $1,436, plus $500 in bonus money and $300 in Missouri Lottery scratcher tickets. She also won the right to compete in the $50,000 championship round. In this final round, Clark won an additional $5,000 before striking out. She returned the following weekend as the returning champion and won an additional $5,000 before losing the round to another competitor. In all, Clark won $11,436 during her run on "Fun and Fortune."