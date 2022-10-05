From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 5, 1922

From the time when the memory of man runneth not to the contrary, the grand juries in their yearly reports have condemned the county jail. A variation was made by the jury last week, when it merely mentioned some repairs being now made and suggesting the swinging cots be provided for the prisoners.

Mrs. A. J. McWilliams, one of the oldest, if not the very oldest, citizen of the county, died Tuesday of this week at the home of her daughter, Mrs. J. S. Thompson at Roselle. Mrs. McWilliams was 97 years and 20 days old and the infirmities of old age may be named as the cause of her death.

The Fredericktown Lumber Co. will have in two more cars of good grade coal in a few days. Place your order now for your winter's fuel.

A bit of color will be injected in the markers to be used in the state highways. The commission has adopted a uniform design for this purpose. The sign will be a cast iron, oval in shape, nine inches wide by twelve inches long. The figures in the center will be at least five inches high and will be raised above the surface. The words "Missouri State Highway" will be painted on the outside rim. The letters and figures will be painted black and the background will be of orange color.

75 years – Oct. 9, 1947

The annual playoff for the Arkansas-Missouri Checker Association was held over the weekend at the Womack Hotel in Fredericktown. Toy Alcorn, local auto dealer and prominent in checker tourneys, was the winner for 1947-1948.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Fredericktown this week officially purchased three buildings at the Weingarten Camp, a former prisoner-of-war quarters. The VFW will wreck the buildings themselves, retaining only the dimension lumber for use in their new building which will be constructed on north Maple.

Supt. Maurice Graham of the Spalsbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. announced this week that effective immediately all employees of the factory will receive an increase of six cents an hour. Included in the increase will be the office employees of the factory. Graham told The Democrat News that the wage increase granted to the 525 employees of the factory will increase the payroll approximately $75,000 per year.

A disturbance, termed a "brawl' by investigation patrolmen, resulted in the stabbing of "Dude" Francis Saturday afternoon and the filing of charges against Jennings Tinsley who knifed Francis at the beer tavern in North Town, formerly known as the "Black Bear."

50 years – Oct. 5, 1972

Construction of a water distribution system for Madison County Water Supply District No. 1 continues at a rapid pace.

The First Baptist Church of Fredericktown is 100 years old this year and because of the historic significance, the membership plans to celebrate its century of service this fall.

For Madison County's farm population, the past year proved to be a better one, by and large, than it was for farmers and ranches in many sections of the county. Although some operators did little more than break even, others, especially those with well-equipped, commercial-size set-ups, did quite well. In Madison County, farm receipts amount to $2,350,000.

People getting a social security number for the first time should apply at least a month before they'll need it, according to John Forsythe, social security manager in Flat River.

25 years – Oct. 8, 1997

The Farmington Fire Department Chief and Freddy the Firetruck talk to Kindergarten students from Fredericktown Elementary School about Fire Prevention and Safety.

Music education in the Marquand-Zion R-VI school district will be getting a boost, soon. The district has received a $5,000 grant for the 1997-98 school year from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education under the Incentive Grant Program.

Gifford Lumber Company celebrates its 61st Anniversary with customers and friends, Friday, October 3.

Amanda Mangold celebrated her 13th birthday with a sleep over at Grandma Moyers house on Southwood Ave. House decorations of streamers, balloons and Winnie the Pooh were festive.