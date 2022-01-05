From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 6, 1922

The new fire truck for Fredericktown has arrived and is being thoroughly equipped at the plant of the Schulte Mfg. Co. The Schulte company is mounting on the truck the two 40 gallon chemical tanks already owned by the city and another 50 gallon tank recently purchased. The truck will also carry an extra water tank sufficient to recharge the three chemical tanks, making immediately available a tankage capacity of 260 gallons. The truck is also equipped with axes, buckets, ladders, hand fire extinguishers and everything else necessary in successfully fighting a fire.

The county court has issued instructions for work to begin on the graveling of all graded lateral roads, of which there are many miles in the county.

W.P. O’Brien this week bought of Dr. J. A. Meehan his 360-acre farm near Knob Lick, the consideration being $10,000.

As is generally reported around town, the Fulkerson Bros. are considering the erection of a handle factory here. They have been negotiating with the Commercial Club for the site in front of the Fredericktown Milling Co.

75 years – Jan. 3, 1947

The Mine La Motte Corporation was among sixteen industrial firms in this part of the state who now face portal to portal pay suits filed Tuesday in the United States District Court in St. Louis. The suits filed were in the amount of $58,284,000 bringing to approximately $180,000,000 the alleged back pay and damages sought.

This area experienced about every type of weather during the Christmas holidays, temperatures ranging from the 60’s to near zero. Rain, sleet and snow accompanied the various changes.

In its annual search for the first baby of the year, The Democrat News has failed to find a baby born on January 1, 1947. Believed to be the first in Madison County is Gary Curtis King, baby son born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter King, Jr. at 8:25 this morning. Dr. Delezene delivered the youngster.

School children, scheduled to go back to school today after almost two weeks of vacation, got another four day reprieve when Supt. N. P. Schaefer decided that the bad weather was such that the school buses would have difficulty making their rounds.

50 years – Jan. 6, 1972

Winter finally arrived on Tuesday. After balmy temperatures over the weekend, the thermometer dipped to minus six degrees below zero early Wednesday morning. A two-inch snow covered a thin layer of ice, making driving very hazardous.

Mr. and Mrs. Lindell Davis are the parents of the first baby born to residents of Madison County in 1972. Master Heath Robert Davis was born at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday at Farmington Community Hospital.

In all, taxes in the amount of $86.8 billion were collected by state and local governments in the year, a whopping $10.1 billion more than in the previous year. In Madison County they reached an estimated $2,001,000.

25 years – Jan. 8, 1997

Fredericktown’s City Council approved a $4.6 million budget in the final City Council meeting of 1996.

“Home of the Blackcats” banners are now proudly displaced all over downtown Fredericktown and at the high school. The Nu Zeta Sorority supplied the new banners to be alternated during the year with the ones highlighting the Azalea Festival which they donated earlier in 1996.

The Cabbage Patch Snack Time Kid doll, which has received a great deal of notoriety lately, is being recalled. The doll has eaten the hair of several children throughout the country, including one in Fredericktown.

The Fredericktown Elementary teachers and staff recently hosted an appreciation dinner in honor of the firemen and policemen who helped during the recent fire.

A “Life in the State of Poverty,” simulation has been scheduled for January 16, 1997 at Fredericktown Teen Town. The simulation is designed to sensitize people to the realities of what it is like to live in poverty.

