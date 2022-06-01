From Our Files

100 years – June 1, 1922

Fans who were at the St. Mary's ballpark Sunday to see the game between St. Mary's and Fredericktown were treated to a comedy rather than a ball game. The final reading was 12 to 2 in favor of Fredericktown and the 12 could easily have been many times that number. The game was more or less comical throughout, but the real comedy was in the fourth when Layton, playing second for St. Mary's, "took his ball and glove and went home," after being tagged by Talbert at second, on a perfect throw from Pichert. St. Mary's did not have an extra man in uniform, so Luther Hovis, a local extra was "loaned" them and it was he who started the St. Mary's rally and scored their first run in the ninth.

Our choice collection of coyotes broke out again Tuesday night after they had assured their cowardly minds that Sheriff Howell and Marshal Casey had gone home. Some of them tore around in a car and fired a few shots and not long thereafter some rocks and bricks were thrown through windows. The damage was done about 11 o'clock and was apparently the work of an organized gang, the personnel of which is pretty generally known.

The commencement exercises at Marvin College were brought to a close on Tuesday morning with the address delivered by Dr. Ivan Lee Holt, pastor of St. John's M. E. Church, St. Louis, to the graduating class of 22 members.

75 years – June 5, 1947

Morris Greenwood, postmaster, this week announced that Routes 1 and 2 of the rural routes out of Fredericktown have been amended to include Route 4. Instead of there being four rural mail routes out of Fredericktown there will now be three with the carriers on 1 and 2 absorbing the old route 4.

George Evans hit the jackpot in Police Court this morning. Judge Marvin Graham threw the book at him on a charge of peace disturbance and drunkenness, his second time to be brought before the judge on the same charges. When Evans left court this morning he was poorer by $107, the $7 being the costs. Evans, it is said, created quite a disturbance Saturday night when he waved a gun rather promiscuously and then upon being arrested later in the evening by Marshal Walker, he escaped after a minor tussle near the jail.

The anticipated closing of Route 67 in Fredericktown, with the exception of spots not disturbed by construction, came yesterday (June 4) and "67" traffic is now being routed through Patton, Marble Hill, Dongola, Zalma and Puxico to Poplar Bluff.

A close election was the prediction today in the school levy issue, the third of its kind to be attempted by the School Board of District 20. By eleven o'clock this morning only 150 persons had voted and lack of activity seemed certain to cut the vote from 1,100 last year to 500 or 600 today.

50 years – June 1, 1972

Average family income was $6,032 in Madison County, Mo. in 1969, compared with $8,914 for the State, according to a report on the 1970 census by the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce. Per capita income for the county amounted to $2,167. The 1970 census counted 8,641 residents in the county.

Many individuals and civic organizations contributed funds for the construction of the Azalea Planter at the corner of Benson and South Maple Streets in Memorial Park. It has taken some thoughtless individuals only a matter of days to play havoc with the planter. The rocks have been scared; four letter words were written on the concrete and last week the Gingko Tree was whittled on. This editorial probably won't do any good. The individual or individuals don't bother to read -- they just write and whittle. However, the azalea plants will be put in the planter in the near future, along with other floral plants. The fate of the tree remains a question mark.

A sign of the times is this "parking lot" in the rear of the high school during the last week of school. Hondas and Yamahas were in the foreground as well as other makes of "wheels." Motorbikes seem to be a way of life --dangerous but exciting, fun but expensive.

25 years – June 4, 1997

If it's possible to call a Baccalaureate Service "a huge success," then the 1997 service, Wednesday at Fredericktown High School would certainly qualify. The Madison County Ministerial Fellowship sponsored the 1997 Baccalaureate, and invited Tom Owens to be guest speaker. Owens is known throughout the world for his amazing feats of strength. He is in the Guiness Book of World Records, having pulled locomotives with his teeth.

Anywhere you look, the yard of Barbara Sargent, is "picture perfect." The yard was chosen Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee Yard of the Month for June.

The Wednesday Night Men's Bowling League Champion at Lucky 'B' Lanes was Long's Auto Parts. Team members are Henry Rehkop, Paul Bequette, Alan Long, Mike Eppenauer, and Dan Hicks.

Bob Hollman was recently recognized by the St. Louis Metropolitan Football Coaches Association. The 1960 Fredericktown High School graduate was named to the SLMFCA Hall of Fame.

Sunday, May 18, family and friends of Johanna Gibbs Pyles celebrated her upcoming 90th birthday. Good food and fellowship was enjoyed by all who attended. When Johanna was 12, her parents, John and Anna Wagner, traveled from South Dakota to Marquand in a 12X17 covered wagon. The trip took two months to the day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.