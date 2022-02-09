From Our Files

100 years – Feb. 9, 1922

The Security Bank is installing this week a device by which the patrons of the bank are given the maximum of protection against the loss of money, bonds or other valuable papers at the hands of burglars. The Anakin Burglar-Proof Lock is being installed on the door of the vault. This device, extremely expensive, was installed purely for the protection of the customers of the bank.

The City Council has arrived at the decision that this year only those who pay city auto license fees shall be permitted on the streets of the city.

Considerable friction develops on the surface of things between county authorities and W. G. Yardley, agent for the receiver of Mine La Motte over the suit recently instituted to collect the delinquent taxes of the latter. Mr. Yardley has made, it is said, a tender of the net taxes due, a condition being that the county waive all interest, penalties and costs. The extras now added to the overdue taxes is said to amount to nearly $3,000.

Reports indicate that the Law Enforcement League is rapidly gaining in membership and prestige and will doubtless exert a tremendous influence in the county and elsewhere.

75 years – Feb. 13, 1947

Contractors for the building of the 12.4 miles of Highway 67 in Madison County are on the job. The work includes bridges over Twelve Mile Creek and a branch and surfacing with 22-foot concrete pavement.

A hawk, large enough to carry off a full-grown chicken, was trapped Tuesday by Bead Berry of the Saco community. The bird's wing spread measured 54 inches, the tail spread, 18 inches and the length of the tail was about one foot. The hawk weighed seven and one-quarter pounds. Berry believes this to be the largest hawk he has ever seen.

Bob Schulte, chairman of the Madison County Mark of Dimes, announced this week that a total of $920.98 was collected during the campaign for funds to combat polio.

At least two strong men entered the Club Cigar Store, court square liquor store, early Saturday morning and carried off a 400-pound cash register containing about $80 in cash and a $45 check. The men may have exerted quite a bit of effort but apparently it didn't make them thirsty, for the large liquor stock was untouched.

50 years – Feb. 10, 1972

Because of the savings that residents of Madison County have accumulated during the past year, they are in a better financial position than they have been in for some time. The amount of new money that the Madison County population stashed away during the year in the various types of saving came to an estimated $1,005,000.

Less than 800 residents of Fredericktown voted Tuesday in the special election on a proposed one-cent city sales tax. The measure was defeated 453 to 303.

Miss Gayle Strange, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Strange of Fredericktown, was named the 1972 Homecoming Queen at the Fredericktown High School last Friday night.

Mrs. Pat Thompson, speech clinician in the R-I School System, works with three of her students. She estimates that 10 percent of the R-I school population has a speech defect.

25 years – Feb. 12, 1997

A local Girl Scout pack visited the Fredericktown Democrat News office Thursday. They were treated to a tour of the facilities by Twila Whitener, who explained to the girls the various jobs and duties connected with a newspaper and print shop.

Taxpayers in the Marquand-Zion R-VI District will need one less year to pay off the District's outstanding bond debt. The reason for the savings to taxpayers is the R-VI Board of Education has elected to participate in the first ever Missouri Schools Bond Refunding Pool issued by the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri.

Fredericktown City Council sees plans for a bike path and court square restoration during its meeting. "We're very please and very excited," Fredericktown Mayor Bill Powell was expressing feelings about the City of Fredericktown's application for money through the Intermodel Surface Transportation Act (ISTEA).

