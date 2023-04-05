100 years –April 5, 1923

The old log calaboose to the rear of the county jail was torn down the past week to make room for the storage of the county road machinery. The small, but substantial, building has been there many a long year and has housed many a drunk, doing duty many years before the present jail was built.

W.P. O'Brien suffered the loss of the residence on his Revelle farm south of the Schulte mine about 6 o'clock Monday morning. The tenant, Mr. Sowash, had gone to the barn to feed and returning to the house noticed the flames on the roof. It is supposed that a spark from the fire which he had just made was the origin.

There is a distinct air of dissatisfaction locally over the dog situation. There seems no adequate means of getting relief from the dog that is permitted to run at large, and recently some person or persons, have taken the matter in hand and scattered poison to the four corners of the city, with the result that as many valuable dogs have been killed as worthless ones. The feeling that something must be done was intensified yesterday when a stray dog invaded the grade school building, snapped at every child in reach, severely bit M.G. Whitworth's small boy and attacked Perry Johnson's boy. He even fought Prof. Pierce as he kicked it out at the door.

75 years —April 8, 1948

A great deal of concrete has been laid in the past few days and members of the Koss Construction Co. crew told the Democrat-News yesterday that with good weather continuing the job will probably be completed in another week.

Lead miners at the St. Joseph Lead Co. properties, at the St. Louis Smelting and Refining Co. and at Park City Mines were jubilant this week over an increased price of lead and a subsequent raise in pay.

Ranger Adams of the U.S. Forestry Office in Fredericktown told The Democrat-News this week that during the past week they have fought two large forest fires in the area. Other smaller fires have been extinguished in the past few weeks. Last Sunday approximately 250 acres of good forest land was burned in the Grounders Creek community, four miles southeast of Cornwall. Adams described the fire as one of the worst they have had to combat in recent years. Over thirty men and three trucks were employed before the fire was brought under control.

In a surprise move, the teachers of the grade school walked out of their class rooms yesterday afternoon telling between 600 and 700 students that there would be no more school until they were notified. The grade school teachers had presented Supt. Schaefer with a copy of a memorandum to the school board which read: "We the elementary teachers of Fredericktown Public School, in protest of the lack of support for the school in this community as indicated in the annual school election held April 6, refuse to teach our classes until such times as the following conditions have been met with. 1. That a single salary scale be adopted with a minimum salary of $1,600 for a beginning classroom teacher. 2. That the pay be continued during the time lost with no extension of the school term beyond May 21, 1948." "We wish to emphasize the fact that we teachers are 100% in sympathy with the polices and position of the administration and Board of Education. This walk-out is directed toward the voters of the community only."

50 years –April 5, 1973

Dorcey Evans of Fredericktown retired last month after more than 20 years with Trimfoot Company. Part of his retirement time will be spent fishing.

Members of the Fredericktown and Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the junction of J and Route 72 at about 4 a.m. last Friday. A fire of undetermined origin gutted the grocery store building owned by Bud Tinnin. The store was not stocked, but there were some fixtures and refrigeration cases on the floor. The fire apparently started in the rear of the building, where there are living quarters.

Blame it on the weather; perhaps it was voter apathy or the lack of many contested races. Whatever the reason, the voter turnout on a damp Tuesday was extremely light.

When it comes to fighting an abandonment of a railroad, residents of Bollinger and Madison Counties don't give up easily. Citizens and businessmen in these two counties, along with a representative from St. Francois County met Thursday night in Fredericktown to discuss further participation in the fight to halt the abandonment proceedings by Missouri-Pacific.

25 years –April 8, 1998

The 1998 Azalea Queen Candidates are Jeanie Rehkop, Andrea Starkey, Kristie Harris, Amanda Allen, Karen Lutes, Melanie Rowland, Betsy Moyers, Angela Allgier, Jennifer Walls, Annette Rasnic, Sara Allgier, and Natalie Young.

Dee Dee Miller, owner of Circus Gymnastics, handles the scissors, as the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce had an official ribbon cutting for the new business next to Sargent Construction.

The Farmington Elks Teen of the Month for Fredericktown was Tammy Burnette for the month of April.

John Clark of Fredericktown competed in the "FindersKeepers" preliminary round of the Missouri Lottery's 115th Fun and Fortune game show the weekend of March 28. He won $700. He qualified for the show after his winning Fun & Fortune Scratchers ticket was selected from valid entries received that week. He purchased his winning ticket at Street's Convenience in Farmington. The store received $35.