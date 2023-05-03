100 years –May 3, 1923

Fredericktown is without a Mayor. J. M. Fulkerson has sent in his resignation as head of the city administration and expects to leave Saturday of this week for Tempe, Arizona, where he has interests in a large bottling concern.

G.W. Hawn who lives just east of town recently had a mother cat who appeared with several little ones, so many in fact that all were killed except two. Within a day or two the old cat brought into her family circle a tiny little rabbit and is mothering the little animal as though it were her own kitten. The rabbit was adopted and housed with the kittens in a bed at the corn crib before its eyes were open, apparently when it was only two or three days old. It nursed just as did the kittens and gives promise of growing into a fine big rabbit at the expense of its adopted mother.

To the citizens of Fredericktown: Authentic news has come that another great disaster is threatening Fredericktown. We are about to lose forever Marvin College. The realization of this fact would be indeed a bitter blow to our community. The loss of the College will be irreparable. Disasters by fires and closing of mines would hardly be comparable to it... S.F. Deneke Chairman Rescue Committee.

75 years —May 6, 1948

The second stabbing in less than a year took place about 1:30, Tuesday morning at the Friendly Tavern in North Town, better known as the "Black Bear." The latest victim was Lawrence Clay, owner and operator of the tavern, who was knifed by Johnnie Canant, watch repairman, cab driver and cafe owner, following a brawl in the tavern.

Between $600 and $1,000 worth of tools and parts were taken by unknown burglars Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning from the DeSpain Motor Co. building.

The city treasury was again swelled this week by the payment of numerous fines by those who persist in getting drunk on the streets. Judge Marvin Graham's police court was a beehive of activity as Night Marshals Steel and Jeffrey and Marshal Walker rounded up a score of offenders.

50 years –May 3, 1973

Students of Mrs. Demaris Hollembeak will be in recital this Friday night, 7 p.m. in the Junior High Auditorium. The students performing range in age from five to 17. According to Mrs. Hollembeak, most of the students have studied dancing less than a year. "The girls have worked very hard in preparation for Friday night," Mrs. Hollembeak said. Students of Demaris' School of Dance will perform dance forms representing ballet, tap, jazz and Hawaiian hula. Pictured are Ruth Venker, left, and Susan Wilson.

Earth Day was observed by the Cub Scouts of Madison County last Saturday morning. The Cubs were on a litter pick up detail in Memorial Park. They collected rubbish and debris in the park itself and all along the rock wall on Benson, Maple and Virginia Streets.

Gary Stanfill, a former Black Cat football and basketball player, has been employed by the R-I Board of Education as a freshmen coach and elementary physical education instructor. He is currently working on his master's degree and teaching in New Jersey.

25 years –May 6, 1998

Jeanie Rehkop was selected as the 1998 Azalea Queen at the Pageant held, Friday night, in the Fredericktown Middle School Gymnasium. Jeanie is the daughter of John "Storm" and Debra Rehkop. The first runner-up was Melanie Rowland, daughter of Melvin and Barbara Rowland. The second runner-up was Angie Allgier, daughter of Mark and Kathy Allgier. Rehkop also won Ms. Congeniality, voted on by the 12 candidates.

Taylor Whitener and Kelsey Armes were named the 1998 Azalea Prince and Princess at the annual contest held Thursday night at Fredericktown Middle School.

The Grand Prize Float in this year's Azalea Parade belongs to Filtration Systems Products. Congratulations for the third year in a row.