From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 29, 1921

Six men were arrested yesterday and 2,200 gallons of mash was destroyed by officers of this and Ripley County.

Secretary of State, Charles U. Becker favored Senator Belken and Representative Farquhar of this county with the first copies sent into this section of the state as a Christmas gift and our Senator and Representative are proudly showing their first copies of the Centennial number of the Missouri Blue Book.

Indications are that the solider bonus bonds of fifteen million dollars will be insufficient to pay each service man $10 per month for the time he spent in the country's service. State authorities believe the shortage will be around five million.

One of the weddings which will occur locally during the holidays will be that of Miss Ruth Crowe, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. H.P. Crowe, and Darwarn Johnson of Chicago.

Herman H. Hardt and Miss Alma G. Shetley were married early Christmas morning by Rev. J. T. Evitts.

75 years – Dec. 26, 1946

There was no snow in Fredericktown or vicinity this Christmas, but the spirit prevailed as in pre-war years. The merchants generally enjoyed the heaviest volume of business since before the war.

Last Friday night or early Saturday morning the Economy Cigar Store was robbed of a quantity of jewelry and watches when burglars broke a glass in the store's front window.

Every effort is being made locally to secure the establishment of a National Guard unit in Fredericktown. The American Legion, under the guidance of Commander F. F. Andriano, is attempting to find quarters for the unit or interest enough businessmen in town to underwrite the building of a quonset hut which would cost in the neighborhood of $10,000.

Allen King, a member of the U.S. Army, arrived home Sunday night to spend a 15-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis King.

50 years – Dec. 30, 1971

In Madison County, on the basis of recent national reports earnings and expenditures locally, the overall debt load is estimated at $2,956,000. The debt load in the local area figures out to $950 per family.

Barry Schmale won a 20-inch RCA color console television in a drawing last night sponsored by the Retail Merchant's Assn. His winning number was 239536.

It is virtually certain nobody will be drafted in January, Selective Service officials reported, Monday. One of the main reasons for the low draft is that the Army is under orders to cut its overall strength to 892,000 men by mid-1972. At last report, the Army totaled about 1,007,000 men.

25 years – Jan. 1, 1997

The Christians at Christmas spent their 11th year preparing and serving Christmas dinner in Madison County. This year, the 25-30 good samaritans gathered at the Madison County Senior Citizen Center at approximately 8 a.m. When they were finished, they served over 200 meals.

Under legislation that was effective on March 29, 1996 payment of benefits under Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs to person whose disability is based on drug addiction or alcoholism will stop Jan. 1, 1997.

Four people were injured Thursday when a 1984 Peterbilt tractor trailer struck the rear of a 1991 Pontiac Minivan, making a right turn on Highway 67 South.

The local Sonic Drive-in was recently named a second round winner in the third annual Dr. Pepper Super Sonic Games.

