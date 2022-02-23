From Our Files

100 years – Feb. 23, 1922

F. A. Sonderman and W. P. O'Brien effected a trade this week, which contains several novel features. It is not often that a man can trade a farm for a whole town, but that is exactly what Mr. O'Brien did. And it isn't often that a perfectly good corpse of a town can be traded for a farm, but that is exactly what Mr. Sonderman did. The farm traded is the farm on Castor River owned by Mr. O'Brien for several years and the town involved is Sonderman town on the Mine La Motte road. In addition to the complete town, Mr. O'Brien gets some vacant Fredericktown property just in front of the high school and with that the trade was even, no money consideration being involved.

Mrs. John Mills entertained a number of close friends at 7 o'clock dinner Monday evening in honor of her husband's 32nd birthday. Mr. Mills had intimated rather strongly that he would enjoy a celebration of some sort, but his suggestions were apparently unheeded, so that evening when his friends began coming in, he was in for more than one surprise. The one that gave him the most pleasure perhaps was the handsome brown derby presented to him by his men friends. This "lid" cost the men 49c and will only be worn by Mr. Mills on rare occasions.

James Bachler, one of the county's best known farmers, died at his home a few miles east of town early this morning. He has been in serious condition nearly a month, since sustaining injuries in a runaway accident. Mr. Bachler was born in Switzerland, coming to America as a young man. He has lived in this county a number of years and was recognized as one of the best farmers of the county. A wife, two sons and two daughters survive him.

75 years – Feb. 27, 1947

Patrolmen Murphy and Sheible Sunday picked up George Huffman of the Cross Roads community on a charge of driving with faulty breaks. The arrest came after Huffman, driving his brother's car, ran over the curb on the east side of the Rose Drug Store Saturday night and crashed into the plate glass windows back of the soda fountain.

The opening of a branch of the Welch Furniture and Appliance Co. at Marquand, Mo., was announced this week by Myron Welch, owner and manager of the store. Welch told The Democrat-News this week that he has faith in the future of Marquand and believes that the 2,000 people in that area should be served by a furniture store.

Oliver Furguson, editor of The Democrat-News, left today for a 10-day stay in St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis where he will undergo a hernia operation. Anyone having news or advertising for the issues of March 6 and March 13 are urged to telephone number 66, The Democrat-News.

John E. Sitzes, 19, whose parents live at 212 South Mine La Motte, has been promoted from Corporal to Sergeant in Co. G of the 9th Infantry at Fort Lewis, Wash.

50 years – Feb. 24, 1972

The theme for the 1972 Azalea Festival Parade will be: "Disney on Parade."

A seventh candidate filed this week for the office of City Marshal with City Clerk Glenwood Counts. Joe L. Stephens joins six others seeking the post to be vacated by Harley Baker. The other six are: Edward Conrad, Sanford Clark, Richard Matthews, Jesse Miller, George DeSpain and James O. Miller.

A minor but important change in telephone service will become effective on March 16, for approximately 1,000 Fredericktown telephone users according to Richard Garrett, Southwestern Bell Manager. "On March 16 there will be a slight change in the telephone number for Fredericktown customers whose number is currently in the series 783-4000 to 783-4999," Garrett explained. "The 783-4 numbers will be changed to 783-6 numbers. For example, the number 783-4000 will be changed to 783-6000. There is no other change."

A grass fire, swept by high winds, could have destroyed the home of Blance Slocum in Cobalt Village last Saturday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m. The fire did scorch the side of the home.

25 years – Feb. 26, 1997

Dr. Carl Artman Jr., who formerly practiced in Fredericktown, was arrested Wednesday, February 19, on five counts of making false insurance claims.

One hundred seventy-five students entered the Fredericktown Middle School Science Fair, Saturday. Fredericktown Seventh Grader Megan Leonard was the grand prize winner.

Mrs. Ayyagari's third grade class declared Friday, Feb. 21 as "Sick Day." Due to the frequent illnesses the children have experienced, they had a "staying healthy" unit in class and enjoyed a day of pampering.

Joshua Francis, of Mrs. Blandford's Kindergarten classroom, was the first student to receive his gold medal for the Pizza Hut Book-It Reading Program. Children receive their gold medal from Pizza Hut after completing the reading requirements for all five months.

Fred Hale grew a 5 1/2 pound turnip in his back yard at 309 Park Dr. in Fredericktown. He commented that this one was a little larger when he first dug it up, and plans on growing a larger one next year.

