From Our Files

100 years – Feb. 2, 1922

The election of delegates to the constitutional convention developed in to a good deal of a farce in Madison County, Tuesday. Practically no interest was taken at all in the matter and almost the only ones to vote were those who happened to be loafing around the polling places, or those whose other business took them there.

A large gathering of men and women assembled at the Methodist Church Sunday afternoon and effected an organization to be known as the Madison County Law Enforcement League.

The engineers at the municipal light plant have adopted a system of fire signals by which the locality of the fire may be generally known. The public should thoroughly familiarize itself with the signals so that delay and confusion may be largely eliminated.

The city is ready to receive bids for the erection of the fire house. Plans can be seen at the office of City Clerk S. F. Deneke.

75 years – Feb. 6, 1947

A recapitulation of bond purchases among counties in the State of Missouri was made last week by Earl H. Shackelford state director. The total sales figures revealed that about $218,000,000 in bonds were bought in the state. In Madison County the total reached $223,886.

A capacity crowd, many of whom stood throughout the game, witnessed Helen Stephens and her Olympic Co-Eds take a beating last Friday night from the Fredericktown All-Stars. The game did not display an excellent brand of basketball but the crowd enjoyed the "conflict."

Marvin Cooper of Village Creek community has the single honor of being the first Grade A milk producer in Madison County on the St. Louis market.

The county would get $31,731 road money by extra gas tax says representative.

50 years – Feb. 3, 1972

The extensive civic improvement efforts of Fredericktown during the past year have earned a Certificate of Honorable Mention in the 1971 National Clean Up Contest.

Mrs. Hazel Moyers, an 11-year employee at Madison Memorial Hospital, gave blood last Monday, Jan. 24 for the 51st time. Mrs. Moyers, of Route 1, is a member of the select six-gallon club. A total of 91 pints were donated.

The Willing Workers Club of Marquand met recently at the home of Mrs. Esther Homan, with 14 members present.

Sleet and freezing rain fell throughout Missouri last Wednesday night and all day Thursday. Driving was hazardous in Madison County, forcing the closing of schools. Streets were covered with ice, making driving extremely difficult.

25 years – Feb. 5, 1997

The 1997 Basketball Homecoming Queen is Karen McGee, daughter of Claudia and Danny Devers. Karen's escort is Dwayne Haferkamp, son of Anthony and Mary Braun.

"This week, as people across America remember the value of kindness to the quality of our national life, I extend best wishes for a meaningful celebration," President Bill Clinton. Fredericktown Mayor Bill Powell signs a proclamation for Random Act of Kindness Week, February 10-14.

Fredericktown's R-I School District will have a $2.75 million bond issue on the April 1 General Municipal Election ballot. The purpose of the bond issue is to fund a 3-campus project within the district.

Ernie Terry's talent for woodcarving is giving him statewide recognition. A little over two years ago, Terry began whittling the faces out of old limbs and bark he found in the woods around Madison County.

