100 years –July 5, 1923

The county court, by unanimous vote of the three judges, Monday wrote on the court records an order for the necessary appropriation for a new bridge across Castor River at Marquand.

We are fully aware of the fact that this paper does not contain a great deal of either local news or advertising. The reason is found in the efforts put forth by everybody to get ready for the Fourth celebration. We will be back at our normal stride next week. The White House Hotel changed management this week, B. H. Kemp of Twelve Mile taking charge Tuesday. Mrs. Fetters moved out the day before. Mr. Kemp has had considerable experience in work of this kind and hopes by good service at moderate prices to build up a good business for the White House.

Fredericktown staged one of the largest and best picnic celebrations yesterday that has ever been put on here. It was surpassed only by the Red Cross picnic during the war in point of attendance and financial returns.

75 years —July 8, 1948

The rains came last Sunday and Monday and as a result, the American Legion and V.F.W. picnics suffered materially. Estimates of net profits found the Legion making between $800 and $1,000 while the V.F.W.’s picnic and car raffle netted about $1,500.

Failing to come to terms after days of negotiations, approximately 3,200 employees of the St. Joseph Lead Company mines in this section of the state were idle today as a strike was called by Local 648 of the International Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers Union. The men walked out at 7 o’clock last night almost exactly a week later than the walk-out at the St. Louis Smelting mine here.

Considered by the Missouri Department of Resources and Development as one of the beauty spots of Madison County, a picture of Memorial Park was taken by Photographer Walker of the Department for use in a forthcoming magazine production.

A bolt of lightning struck the Odd Fellows Building on East Main Street Sunday afternoon and knocked off a corner of the building. The lightning came while there were several customers in the Zieseniss Drug Store and while no one was hurt, some were almost hysterical following the crash. Bricks flew off the corner but that was the extent of the damage except for fuses blown in Counts’ Barber Shop.

50 years –July 5, 1973

Madison County Assessor H. Latt Bennett has turned over his books to County Clerk Mrs. Natholene Turnbeau and the figures reveal a jump of more than $300,000 in valuation. The total valuation for 1973 is $13,372,587.

Postmaster Earl Bollinger presents Paul E. Bollinger with a service award. Bollinger retired on Friday, June 29, after more than 31 years as a postal service employee in Fredericktown.

Fredericktown was without electrical power for about 36 minutes Monday night, beginning at 9:05 p.m. The outage was caused by a snake at a transformer near Cape Girardeau, owned by Missouri Utilities.

Fredericktown Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Darryl Asher reports a fire at about 9:05 a.m. Monday. A Volkswagen station wagon, belonging to Charles Horn of near Marquand, caught on fire according to Asher.

25 years – July 8, 1998

Letty Burris was a local treasure. Everyone knew Ms. Letty. She died, Friday, July 3, 1998, but not without leaving a memorable legacy. Letty, was well-known for her work as a teacher, with the First Baptist Church, and in several philanthropic and charitable organizations. She is also the author of the published novel Azaleas for the Doctor’s Bride. Letty was selected the Fredericktown Garden Club’s “Woman of the Year.” Letty Burris Park off of Highway OO and Burris Drive on the north side of town was named for her.

An accident occurred at 6:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 1998, on Highway 72, seven miles east of Fredericktown. The 1998 Freightliner was being driven west by John L. Hodges, 51, of Memphis. According to the Highway Patrol Trooper V. Wilfong’s report, Hodges vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a railing and overturned. The contests of the trailer-boxes of alcohol, peroxide, and mouthwash-emptied out just below the bridge. A 16-year-old St. Louis boy was killed Friday at the Offsets swimming and diving area, north of Fredericktown. Sylvester Stafford Austin, of the Oakville area, drowned Friday afternoon after diving nearly 50 feet from a cliff at the Offsets. Austin is the fourth person to die at the Offsets in the last 13 years.

The Fredericktown Junior Babe Ruth Cats completed their undefeated season with a 29-4 victory, Monday, June 29.