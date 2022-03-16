From Our Files

100 years – March 16, 1922

The Farmer's Warehouse was entered by thieves Sunday night. Entrance was gained by cutting through the sheet iron covering of a door with a chisel, making a hole large enough to reach through and unfasten the inside clasp. The loss was small, so far as the management is able to ascertain. Only a few small coins were left in the register and a few sacks of flour were taken.

Theodore J. Grayson and others, who are the present owners of the Mine La Motte Domain, mailed last week to Attorney Chas. P. Damron their check for $8,937.88 in full payment of taxes, interest and costs for the years 1917 and 1918. This matter had its origin in 1919 when the St. Louis Smelting and Refining Company refused to pay the 1917 and 1918 taxes on the Domain on the ground that it had never been properly and legally assessed.

The mystery of the forgeries perpetrated here during the past several months was solved last Thursday in the arrest of Roy and Jim Price, who promptly confessed to the authorship of several bad checks.

The 76th birthday of Peter Pickert was celebrated Sunday, March 12th at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Roy Roberts, who ably maintained her reputation of being unexcelled in the fine art of cooking, in the excellent dinner and supper she served the guest of honor and members of his immediate family.

75 years – March 20, 1947

The increasing demand for lead and the now high price of that scarce commodity has prompted increased mining operation in this area by the St. Joseph Lead Co.

In keeping with a policy of retroactive refunding of money to natural gas users, the Missouri Natural Gas Co. has, during the past week, mailed refund checks to thousands of users over the district, checks totalling thousands of dollars.

On February 27th the School Board of Fredericktown High School offered the 27 teachers in the system a blanket raise of $200 per year. The raise was incorporated into their contracts and the teachers were given until March 15 to sign. At the expiration of the date of the contract, March 15, only seven teachers had signed.

The big issue in the rural school elections is the proposition to vote a one mill tax to support a free library service. Rural schools and civic clubs of the districts outside of Fredericktown have carried on an intensive campaign to education Madison County citizens to the need of the free library service which can only be made possible by the voting of the one mill tax.

50 years – March 16, 1972

After 17 years in the retail shoe business in Fredericktown, Joe Martin has sold his Family Shoe Store to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Tidwell. According to Martin, the Tidwells will take over operation of the shoe outlet on Monday, April 3.

The Fredericktown Jaycees have received national recognition for their participation in the renovation of the Madison County Jail. Stories about the Jaycees donating $2,000 toward the jail project were published in the "American Journal of Correction," the official publication of the American Correctional Assn., founded in 1870 and in the Bureau of Prisons "Community Exchange" publication. Also mentioned in the articles was the $375 the Jaycees donated to the Fredericktown Volunteer Fire Dept. for the purchase of a Scott Air Pact, to be used in emergencies.

Medical history was established at Madison Medical Hospital in Fredericktown last week when Dr. A. R. Rao and Dr. Ray Talaban put in a temporary transvenous pacemaker for a patient. Previously it was necessary to have this type of procedure done in either Cape Girardeau or St. Louis.

A meeting of all committees connected with the proposed Farmer's Home Administration (FHA) housing project in Marquand will be held next Tuesday, March 28 at the school. A Board of Directors will be elected at this meeting. Committees are still soliciting names of people who would be interested in living in this low-rent housing project.

25 years – March 19, 1997

We're going forward. That was the message of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen, Mayor Bill Powell and Administrator Ron Thomure. The City of Fredericktown and Madison County are going forward with their proposal for a 1,500-bed, high security, men's correctional facility to be located here.

The Beautification Committee for the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Bill Tesreau (Oasis Sign Company) has been retained to rework the Fredericktown sign on Highway 67. The replacement sign will be the same style as the original one which was erected in 1965.

The local sub area of the Missouri Department of Transportation took home first place honors with 100 percent CPR certification. District 10, which includes Madison County also took first place with 66 percent certified.

Yes folks, an honest-to-goodness "goat-roping" in Fredericktown. It all started when Cap America acquired a goat to keep "Coco" the horse company down by the Cap America lake. But it seems the fence that contains the horse, just couldn't keep "Stinky" (you figure it out) the goat from climbing out."Stinky" was first spotted guarding the front door where the Wright Group enters the building. From there, "Stinky" trotted down the front of the building to observe the people of Customer Service at work through the glass windows. Then it seems everyone with a rope, or bucket of feed, was enlisted to contain the goat. It's rumored that there's even a video of one of the ropings involving the President of the company.

