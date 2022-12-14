From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 14, 1922

A survey of Madison County road prospects for 1923 is decidedly encouraging. Probably there is not another county in southeast Missouri as happily situated, either in mileage built or in progress of building or for promise of new projects.

The streets were covered with a thin coat of ice this morning and numerous falls have been reported.

At a meeting of the city council Tuesday night of this week the contract for the erection of foundations for the newly leased oil-burning engines and generators for the City Light plant, was awarded to W.T. Ammon, he being the lowest of two bidders.

Fire destroyed the J.J. Dorsey residence on College Hill Monday night about 9 o'clock. The house was unoccupied, the family having been in St. Louis since the election. Practically all the furniture was in the house and was destroyed with the exception of an article or two.

75 years — Dec. 18, 1947

William G. Hunter, it is reported, this week bought the Ozark Tavern and Cafe from Ralph Smith and Bob Edward. The purchase price is said to have been about $8,000. The cafe is located in the Ivy Building on South Main Street.

That a prosperous condition exists in Madison County is indicated in the heavy Christmas buying now going on in Fredericktown. The streets, as well as the stores, are crowded each day as merchants add extra sales clerks to meet the demanding traffic.

Local officers have been unable to cope with the situation in North Town which has resulted in vandalism and robbery during the past week. Last Saturday night unknown persons threw stones at the DeGuire North Town Market, breaking a plate glass window and decorative glass about the store front. It is believed that an attempted burglary failed when the stone failed to break a large enough hole for entry. The J. Mills Store was less fortunate on the same night. Robbers entered the general merchandise store from the rear, took approximately $300 in cash and perhaps other merchandise, probably two leather jackets. Two nights later, Monday the store was entered from the front, where door glass was broken, and about $5 in change and a quantity of cigarettes were taken. On the first entry the burglars helped themselves to a lunch from the meat counter.

50 years – Dec. 14, 1972

Approximately 4,500 bushels of milo was destroyed by fire and smoke last Saturday in this grain bin on the Perringer Farm, just west of Fredericktown on Highway 72. Members of Fredericktown Volunteer Fire Dept. battled the smoldering blaze from 5 a.m. to almost 11 a.m.

Quite apparent in Madison County is the fact that local residents have been on an automobile buying spree in the last two years. The evidence is to be seen in the number of shiny new models in the area and in the record registration figures. As of January 1st, some 3,860 passenger cars were registered in the county, equivalent to 128 for every 100 families.

James E. Cunningham of St. Louis purchased a 181-acre farm on the St. Francois River last Thursday at a sheriff's sale at the courthouse in Fredericktown. The farm, known as the Taylor Duncan property, sold for $40,000.

25 years – Dec. 17, 1997

In a special meeting, Monday, December 15, the Fredericktown City Council approved a budget of $5,018,466 for 1998. Estimated revenues are $5,100,810.

From beginning to end, the 1997 Madison County Business Association Christmas parade was enjoyable for everyone. The Business Association put in several hours to make this parade bigger and better than the last, and it showed. There were 22 entries, including three bands and several floats.

Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown, now has the capability of performing an advanced medical procedure known as Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). The ERCP procedure is performed under very close supervision by a team of professionals, including a Certified Anesthetist, Radiologist, and Gastroenterologist.

The winning classroom of the 4th grade reading contest for November was Mrs. Johnson's room. They read 5,122 pages.