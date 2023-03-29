100 years –March 29, 1923

Fredericktown is now the headquarters and the center from which is radiating at least a million dollars worth of road-building contracts. The contracts awarded in Jefferson City last Saturday, added to the project already under contract, give to this place a prominence in road-building matters probably not attained by any other town of its size in the state.

Wayne Hovis has signed up for a tryout in professional baseball and will begin the season with Galena, Kansas in the Southwestern Association. We understand his salary is $125 per month and expenses. He begins his work with the Kansas team as utility man, but may be switched to any of several positions.

Miss Freida Young of Piedmont, Mo., was elected May Queen Tuesday of this week at Marvin College.

75 years —April 1, 1948

Arrangements have been made to hold an immunization clinic for typhoid fever, diptheria and smallpox at the District Health Office of Health, Fredericktown, on April 7th, 14th, and 21st. The decision to hold the clinic came after a sudden outbreak of diptheria in this county, the total number of cases new being unofficially reported at five.

A shoe factory employing from 100 to 200 employees may be in operation in Marquand by August if the present plans of the Chamber of Commerce of that little city materialize. The factory will be housed in a concrete block building to be erected by Marquand and will be leased by the shoe concerns.

Burglars, prominent about Fredericktown a few weeks ago but quiet of late, were on the prowl last Friday night and nicked three local establishments for cash and merchandise. Local officers are investigating but have failed to find any clues. Establishments hit were the Buford Chevrolet garage for $60 cash, Smith's Cleaners on South Mine La Motte who are missing about $2 in pennies and an old revolver, and Mooney's Service Station, north of Fredericktown, was entered and a flash light and sunglasses were taken.

50 years –March 29, 1973

Marquand is making pre-application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a grant for the construction of a complete sewage collection and treatment system. Total estimated costs are $234,854. The city is requesting a grant in the amount of $187,883 (80%) from EPA. In addition the city will contribute $46,971.

In a period when statistics indicate that about one in four marriages end in divorce it is more than unusual that a couple should find themselves compatible enough to remain "hitched" for 66 years. But, such is the case of Mr. and Mrs. George Eaker of 512 Newberry, Fredericktown. They were married 66 years ago on March 20, 1907 at a country church near what was then known as Hahn, Mo. in Bollinger County.

Major Watts escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when his trailer was totally destroyed. He lived on the Village Creek Road.

Miss Robin Brown, 11, and a sixth grade student at Fredericktown Elementary, won first place in a poetry contest, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary to E & J Victory Post 4320.

25 years –April 1, 1998

Friday's storm, which produced 1.72 inches of rain, caused problems for homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts in Madison County this weekend. The storm Friday night caused this large tree to fall on a carport, shed, and trampoline at a local residence. The Missouri Whitewater Championships were cancelled Saturday morning, but after some consultation with course managers, they were only postponed until late Saturday afternoon.

Missouri Secretary of State Rebecca M. Cook was in Fredericktown Friday, as part of the Missouri First Vote Program. First Vote is designated to promote youth involvement in state government and to encourage registration of high school seniors.

Eighth grader Brandon Pinkley was the winner of the Fredericktown Middle School Geography Bee. After winning the local Bee. Brandon scored high enough on a written test to qualify for the state Geography Bee.

The Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee invites everyone to see their beautiful azaleas for sale at Thal's Hardware on South Main. Hurry in while the selection is great, and get your yard ready for the Azalea Festival the first weekend in May!