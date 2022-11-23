From Our Files

100 years –

Nov. 23, 1922

The county jail now houses two men charged with stealing a hog. They are Curt Burnham and Claud Francis and they are accused of killing and carrying away a hog belonging to Henry Miller of the same neighborhood.

The Huskey Motor Co., after handling the Ford cars in this territory for six months, has a record for sales of which anyone may well be proud. Mr. Huskey has averaged selling a new Ford car every other working day for the past six months.

The work on the state road toward Greenville is beginning to show results. Cars can no go as far as E.C. Lanpher’s place just as fast as the driver wishes. The road is not exactly finished that far but it is graded and graveled and is in excellent shape.

Reports coming in from every section of the St. Louis Conference indicate that the Methodist church enthusiastically joined the movement to raise the special pledge of $10,000 for Marvin College on Sunday and that the sum was either raised in cash or was provided for in the regular budgets of the various churches. In the meantime plans are going steadily forward for the refunding of the entire indebtedness of the school and the ultimate payment of it, to be followed by a campaign for an endowment. The interest in Marvin College for the first time, is now general throughout the St. Louis Conference. The ministers and laymen everywhere are realizing their ownership and consequent responsibility. Evidently a brighter day has dawned for Marvin College.

75 years —

Nov. 27, 1947Fredericktown was the target of two burglaries and two cases of forgery during the past week. The local crimes are a part of a state-wide “epidemic” of burglaries and forgeries, according to Troopers Murphy and Caldwell who are investigating. The Wideman Bakery and the White Market grocery were entered Friday night between six and eight o’clock and although considerable rummaging was done in the White Market, nothing has been missed. The bakery, however, did not get off so light and the cash register was tapped for approximately $150.

An oddity is now resting in the D-N window. Mrs. Dave Senter killed a chicken Tuesday for the holidays and in the egg sack she found an egg (minus shell) which measured several inches in each direction.

A young doe was killed by a St. Louis car on Highway 61 and turned over to Sheriff Paul Rose. Conservation Agents Provence and Doll and Sheriff Rose skinned the animal and it was turned over to the school’s lunch room.

Ernest Wagganer sold his new five-room modern house and two lots to an undisclosed buyer from Illinois. The price is reported to be $4,500. Kenneth Yow handled the deal.

50 years –

Nov. 23, 1972Olin Prichard and Craig McCrystal, officials of Mineral Area Cablevision Co. of Flat River, spoke to the City Council Monday about the possibility of serving this city with cable television.

This has been one of the wettest falls anyone can remember. More than 10 inches of rain has fallen in the past three weeks. The dam at City Lake looks like a miniature Niagara Falls, as water pours over the spillway, causing a boiling effect at the base of the dam.

A delegation from Cobalt Village appeared before the Board of Aldermen Monday night to discuss the possibility of annexation or consolidation with the city of Fredericktown.

Elwood Mouser holds up a giant seven-pound plus winter radish that he dug up recently from his garden.

25 years –

Nov. 26, 1997In cooperation with the Beautification Committee, the Beta Psi Sorority will be decorating the downtown planters with Christmas displays.

Mountain View Church participated in the Operation Christmas Child Project by decorating and preparing 100 “gift boxes” to go overseas. The boxes are filled with toys, combs, tooth brushes, etc. and mailed to under-privileged children all over the world.

There will be a Change of Command Ceremony today (Wednesday, November 26) aboard the USS Cushing (DD 985), at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. At the Ceremony, United States Commander Patrick D. Myers will be relieved by Commander Jeffrey E. Kline. Kline is the husband of Fredericktown High School graduate Donna (Skaggs) Kline. The couple resides in Pearl Harbor, but will be moving to Japan with the new command.

Fredericktown Intermediate School Kicked-off its Accelarated School with lots of activities, Monday night. Faculty and administration hope the new Accelerated School will improve student achievement and increase community and parent involvement.