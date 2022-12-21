From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 21, 1922

During the past year the business men of the town, through small contributions from each, have paid the rent for the Elder Manufacturing Co., thus keeping the factory going and furnishing employment to a number of women and girls who otherwise would not have had employment.

Fine weather for Christmas is in prospect.

John H. Stevenson, one of Madison County's oldest citizens, died at his home adjoining this city Saturday, December 16th at 8 p.m., aged 86 years. His death was due to pneumonia.

Miss Hazel Castile, a student at Marvin College, suffered a very painful injury last week when the cap blew off of the radiator in her room at the Girl's Dormitory, and the scalding steam and water penetrated her clothing, causing a very deep burn on her hip and thigh. The radiator was leaking and she had started to place a vessel under the leak when the cap blew off and was thrown across the room with great force.

75 years — Dec. 25, 1947

Miller's Chapel School, Catherine Davis, Teacher; My dear Santa Claus, I am writing to let you know what I want for Christmas. I am not going to ask for much because there are children across the sea that won't get a thing. I would like a pair of house slippers and a housecoat. I wish you would bring my mother a housecoat and house slippers too. I can't think of any more to write, so I will close wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Your Friend, Ella Mae Halpin

The City of Fredericktown is hoping to take over the local electric distribution system from the Sho-Me Power Corporation on or about January 2.

The Fire Department had to make three trips to the Mrs. Hahs property Saturday night and Sunday morning to extinguish a blaze which persisted in breaking out. The calls were made at about 8, 10 and 4 o'clock. Just how the fire started has not been determined and members of the department are making an investigation.

50 years – Dec. 21, 1972

Members of the Marquand Senior Citizens Project Thursday night, unanimously voted to allow the Board of Directors to contract with the Farmers Home Administration for a loan to construct a housing development.

John Franz, an official with The Pillsbury Company, presents Mrs. Franklin C. Andrews of Route 3, Fredericktown with a check for $100. Mrs. Andrews is a finalist in a Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. She will compete in Beverly Hills next month in the finals.

Although its hard to believe that it hasn't been here --today (Dec. 21) is officially the first day of winter.

Darryl Asher has been elected as the 1973 president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Don Inman, new fire chief at Cherokee Pass, presents a plaque to retiring chief, Bill Kniest. Kniest was honored by the Cherokee Pass Fire Dept. upon his retirement.

25 years – Dec. 24, 1997

The live nativity scene at the First Christian Church is an annual Christmas tradition in Fredericktown. Children and adults participate in the scene, as observers pass by to enjoy.

The residents of Azalea Ridge Apartments gathered together in the Community Center to have coffee and donuts on December 18.

Madison County United Organization can celebrate the Holiday season a little early this year. Fredericktown Wal-Mart associates presented the Madison County United Organization with a check for $840 representing a percentage of sales between 7 a.m. and noon, Saturday, December 6.

The 1997 Barnwarming King and Queen are Brandi Lawrence, daughter of Dave and Linda Ward, and Steve Lamb, son of Stanley Lamb and Rita Lamb.