From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 22, 1921

School was resumed at both the grade and high school buildings yesterday morning, after being closed since last Wednesday, the suspension being due to an outbreak of two cases of diphtheria.

The quiet community of Leatherwood is in the grip of another scandal. This time it’s a hog, an onery, ordinary, barrow hog, that gives rise to the difficulty. T. J. Berry alleges that one Austin Moss on or about the 5th of August did appropriate said pig and take it from its accustomed haunts. Moss gave bond in the amount of $100 to insure his presence at the trial.

Herman Mofield, a local horse trader who has a reputation as a fighter, struck Polieceman Ward Henderickson Wednesday afternoon while he was searching him following an arrest and knocked two of his front teach out and fractured his nose.

75 years – Sept. 19, 1946

The Wayland Motor Co. has been operating this week in their new and modern building on South Mine La Motte Avenue. While the building’s appointments are not complete, the business is now operating from the new address.