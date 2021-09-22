From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 22, 1921
School was resumed at both the grade and high school buildings yesterday morning, after being closed since last Wednesday, the suspension being due to an outbreak of two cases of diphtheria.
The quiet community of Leatherwood is in the grip of another scandal. This time it’s a hog, an onery, ordinary, barrow hog, that gives rise to the difficulty. T. J. Berry alleges that one Austin Moss on or about the 5th of August did appropriate said pig and take it from its accustomed haunts. Moss gave bond in the amount of $100 to insure his presence at the trial.
Herman Mofield, a local horse trader who has a reputation as a fighter, struck Polieceman Ward Henderickson Wednesday afternoon while he was searching him following an arrest and knocked two of his front teach out and fractured his nose.
75 years – Sept. 19, 1946
The Wayland Motor Co. has been operating this week in their new and modern building on South Mine La Motte Avenue. While the building’s appointments are not complete, the business is now operating from the new address.
Committees and groups have been functioning in high gear during the past week in an effort to make the first post-war Madison County Fair a success. Arrangements were completed this week for a high-class carnival which will operate on the High School grounds during the two day celebration.
The leather shortage has crippled the Spalsbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. and as a result the management has found it necessary to drastically curtail production at the factory on North Mine La Motte.
Despite the teacher shortage throughout Missouri, Madison County schools have been particularly fortunate, says Clarence G. Moore, County Superintendent of Schools.
50 years – Sept. 23, 1971
The Madison County Court has secured 26 signed affidavits that state residents did not sign a petition captioned “Petition to Establish Madison County, Missouri Ambulance District.” A total of 447 signatures appeared on the petition. Seven duplications were discovered and one signer lived in Bollinger County. These eight signatures, coupled with the 26 persons who state they did not sign the petition, left only 414 valid signatures.
Nine Fredericktown churches have banded together to keep the Madison County surplus food program alive through the balance of 1971.
Two graduates from Fredericktown High School, class of 1956, got their heads together about three years ago. The result was the formation of a business called Mineral Area Office Supply, Inc.
25 years – Sept. 25, 1996
Marquand-Zion School students will have some new doors opened to them in coming years. The Marquand-Zion School District received a $49,500 grant for the 1996-97 school year from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education under the Technology Grant Program.
Late Sunday night, citizens in the North Town area were without power for about an hour and the entire city experienced a system-wide power interruption when the regulator failed at the west-side substation near the wastewater treatment plant.
Marquand and Madison County received a $60,000 grant from the COPS Fast program. The grant is being used to hire a deputy for Marquand and Madison County. The deputy has to spend at least 20 hours in Marquand with Marquand furnishing the patrol car and insurance.
Fredericktown High School students got an introduction into the technology revolution, Friday morning. The students were given a demonstration on Senator John Ashcroft’s Gateway to Government Program.