From Our Files

100 years – April 20, 1922

In the storm wave which swept sections of this state and was a gale of considerable violence in Illinois, Indiana and parts of Arkansas, a great deal of damage to property resulted and the loss of two lives has been reported in this state, while many have been injured.

The fire early Wednesday morning on the roof of the Miles Day home on West Main gave our newly organized volunteer fire squad an opportunity to demonstrate their speed in arriving on the scene of danger, but little else, as the blaze was quickly extinguished it having gained but small headway.

Prosecuting Attorney R. H. Davis last Saturday issued an information in the court of Judge I. J. Pirtle against Lee Darnell charging him with having collected $788.37 on a government bond interest coupon to which he had forged the name of J. S. Berryman of Piedmont. Darnell was a barber here for a number of years and his wife is the daughter of Bent Rhodes. Through his wife he inherited some money a few years ago and then entered a medical school where he spent several terms. It is likely he failed to pass the required state examinations, since during the last year he was arrested and fined in Wayne County for the illegal practice of medicine.

Geo. Kirtley, who has been working in Willesville, Ill. for many months, returned home last week on account of the nation wide coal strike.

At a meeting of Board of Curators of Marvin College, held last week in St. Louis, Mrs. Ruth Barns was unanimously elected president of the institution for the coming year.

75 years – April 24, 1947

According to a press release from the state headquarters of the March of Dimes, Madison County contributed $910 to the fund.

A thief or thieves smashed one of the big plate glass windows Sunday night or early Monday morning in the Hill Sporting Goods store on South Mine La Motte avenue and removed a .38 caliber Colt revolver which was on display. Sheriff Paul Rose and Troopers Sheible and Murphy are investigating the incident. A half-brick was thrown through the lower half of the window with considerable force. A large hole resulted and it was an easy task to remove the gun.

The cloudiness and taste that has appeared in the city water recently is due to placing the new water plant into operation. This does not mean that there is anything wrong with the water coming from the new plant; the water as it leaves the plant is perfectly clear and has no disagreeable odor nor taste. However, when the soft water from the plant mixes with the hard water from the wells, a chemical reaction takes place.

An advertisement by the Chamber of Commerce, appears in The Democrat-News this week. The advertisement, headlined "Shall Fredericktown Have A Modern School System," has been signed by approximately 200 people who are interested in seeing the increased school levy pass at next Wednesday's election.

50 years – April 20, 1972

Stormy weather was the rule, not the exception, last weekend. Early Friday morning a severe electrical, wind, hail and rain storm struck the general area. Fredericktown property was saved from most of the damage but roofs took a blasting and there was some sleepless citizens early Friday.

East Main Street merchants continue to ponder the question of making that thoroughfare more attractive to business, more accessible and more decorative. A meeting of 10 merchants Wednesday night with Mayor C. J. Whitener studied various aspects. The "mall" or strolling street has about been abandoned from the standpoint of closing the area to parking. In fact, diagonal parking is now being studied as a means of making more parking space available.

In a surprising move the city council voted not to enter an azalea float this year. The council cited time and finances as the two primary reasons.

The R-6 Board of Education, Marquand-Zion Schools, has awarded the contract to the C. A. D. Construction Co. of Dexter to build the new elementary school and music room addition.

Calling all single women. Now hear this. Madison County is loaded with single men. Bachelors abound in the local area to the extent that there are, according to the official count, some 125 of them parading around unattached for every 100 single women.

25 years – April 23, 1997

Hail and heavy rain came down Sunday night, but it was strong, gusting winds which damaged trees and at least one building in Madison County. At approximately 10 p.m., Sunday night, wind blew a section of the metal roof off of the garage at Black River Electric Cooperative on Highway 72 East.

Somewhere between 15 and 20 Marquand-Zion students and others are suspected in the vandalism which occurred at the school late Thursday night and early Friday. Custodian Garrett Denman arrived at the school at approximately 7 a.m., Friday morning. According to R-VI Superintendent Duane Schindler, the vandalism was contained in the main high school building and specifically in the hallways and English, Science and History classrooms. Most of damage consisted of books being taken out of lockers and thrown about the school.

Brothers Gene Holliday of Fredericktown and Gerald Holliday of Farmington have been hunting mushrooms for a long time, and have found some big ones, but nothing like this. While hunting in Madison County, the location is a secret, Thursday, the brothers collected over 200 prime morel mushrooms, but one of them really stood out above the rest. The mushrooms generally average about 2-3 inches tall, but the Hollidays found one which measured 11 and a half.

