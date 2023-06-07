100 years –June 7, 1923

Lateness of spring this year and the statement that the sun is sending the earth less heat have led to many comparisons with the 1816, "the year without a summer."

At an adjourned meeting of the county court Monday and Tuesday of this week an order was entered on the court record restricting the use of the court house for purposes of public gatherings. The order is said to have been occasioned by the gather last week at which an address was given by a lecturer for the Ku Klux Klan.

News coming from sources close to the state highway department indicates that the road from Fredericktown to Ironton will be under contract before the first of August.

With the first of June, P.C. Hough became the sole owner of the business conducted formerly as McKinney's. For some years Mr. Hough has been half owner and manager, EJ. McKinney of Farmington owning the other half. The amount of money involved in the deal was not made public.

75 years —June 10, 1948

Robert Eugene Moyers, son of Ben Moyers of this city, has successfully completed his pilot training and has been awarded his private pilot license.

Arthur G. Tate, 57, prominent Baptist layman and life-long resident of Fredericktown, passed away yesterday morning about 7:30 o'clock at the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. Tate had been taken to the hospital by the Webb-Adamson ambulance late Tuesday night following an attack of illness which struck him while fishing on 12-mile Creek. A heart block was the immediate cause of death.

It is possible that Madison County within the next couple of years may reduce the number of school districts in the county from 50 to less than 20, a few number operating on a consolidated basis with overall savings and higher instructional plane.

The swimming pool in particular and the playground in general is getting a warm reception from the youngsters of Fredericktown. Burl Lowrey, director of the playground, said this week that increasing numbers of children are showing up at the park with the advent of warmer weather.

50 years –June 7, 1973

Many Madison Countians were caught off guard Sunday morning by the long blast from the fire siren. Residents were seen rushing out of their homes; families were touring the community looking for a fire and in some cases clogging up intersections as authorities directed traffic. Had it been a real emergency, the onlookers and sightseers would have been more of a handicap than anything else. Madison Memorial Hospital Administrator Pat Lennon termed the "disaster drill" a success.

Ted Matthews was one of the first New Era Bank customers to take advantage of the new walk-in teller facilities on East Main.

Many freak things happen during tornadoes. Elwood Clubb holds up a limb, with a stake driven through the four-inch piece of wood. At least four tornadoes ripped through Madison County on Saturday night, May 26.

In the hub bub of trying to report in words and pictures the damage of the recent tornado in the county, The Democrat-News failed to mention the loss of 100 maple trees owned by Charles Moyers. The trees were all destroyed. Moyers, who lives at 408 Marshal St., used the maple trees as a hobby-income. He made maple syrup. The maple syrup "factory" was just off Highway F, midway between Cornwall and Marquand.

25 years –June 10, 1998

The FHS Marching Blackcat Band returned from a week-long trip to New York, and other historic sites. During the trip, the band members, some parents, and advisors, visited Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Betsy Ross' Home, Radio City Music Hall, the Museum of Natural History, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Empire State Building, NBC Studio, Central Park, Hard Rock Cafe, the play Les Miserables, and the Subway System. The band had a special opportunity to play patriotic songs and Broadway tunes at the Statue of Liberty.

The Madison County Relay for Life was a huge success, raising over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, raising awareness about the number of people in this county who have beaten the disease, and brining the many local survivors and their families together.

Black River Electric Cooperative held its 60th Annual Meeting, Saturday. More than 1,400 people attended and 714 registered. At the meeting, the proposed by-law changes passed unanimously and directors Robert W. Graham of Fredericktown, L.L. Bridges Jr. of Scopus, and Harold Jordan of Lesterville were re-elected for three-year terms.

Madison County received a $2,699 dividend return from the Missouri Association of County (MAC), a statewide local government organization headquartered in Jefferson City.