From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 3, 1921

Dr. Davis, Madison County Health Officer, has found one out of every three children in the grade school of Fredericktown with diseased tonsils. One out of every four has adenoids. One out of every twelve has conjunctivitis, or granulated eyelids. 44 percent of these children are malnourished.

After nearly four years of investigation and litigation, the estate of Simon Durand is about to be distributed, the family having been traced down and the legal heirs found.

Mrs. Margaret E. Horn, widow of H. C. Horn, died at her home in this city, Sunday, Oct. 30, aged 46 years, after an illness of less than two weeks of typhoid fever and pneumonia.

Old Mine La Motte is again producing lead. This rich ore was secured by cleaning up the waste around the old mill, principally under the floor. Doubtless other carloads of rich concentrates will be secured in the same way.

75 years – Oct. 31, 1946

Robert Schulte, office manager at Buford Chevrolet and a returned veteran, Tuesday night became the new President of the Fredericktown Junior Chamber of Commerce.