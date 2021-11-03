From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 3, 1921
Dr. Davis, Madison County Health Officer, has found one out of every three children in the grade school of Fredericktown with diseased tonsils. One out of every four has adenoids. One out of every twelve has conjunctivitis, or granulated eyelids. 44 percent of these children are malnourished.
After nearly four years of investigation and litigation, the estate of Simon Durand is about to be distributed, the family having been traced down and the legal heirs found.
Mrs. Margaret E. Horn, widow of H. C. Horn, died at her home in this city, Sunday, Oct. 30, aged 46 years, after an illness of less than two weeks of typhoid fever and pneumonia.
Old Mine La Motte is again producing lead. This rich ore was secured by cleaning up the waste around the old mill, principally under the floor. Doubtless other carloads of rich concentrates will be secured in the same way.
75 years – Oct. 31, 1946
Robert Schulte, office manager at Buford Chevrolet and a returned veteran, Tuesday night became the new President of the Fredericktown Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Thomas Campbell, 22, of Ironton, a sophomore at Westminster College, Fulton, was one of two boys who set fire to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house last Saturday.
Ben Graham, Kaiser-Frazer dealer, received his first automobile this week, the Kaiser special. The new auto is now on display and a formal presentation is scheduled for Saturday.
Gordon Brown, working on the farm of his uncle, Fred Brown of Route 3, suffered a broken left leg yesterday morning when a trailer tongue slipped as the trailer was being loaded on a hay frame.
Stepping from behind the Fredericktown school bus near their home in the Oak Grove community, Marion and Harold Johnson, 15 and 16 year old daughter and son of Mr. And Mrs. Oliver Johnson, were seriously injured when struck by a truck traveling in the direction of Fredericktown.
Quota and price ceilings on shoes, hides, skins and leather were abolished last night after local Chambers of Commerce had prepared and sent to Washington resolutions demanding such action.
50 years – Nov. 4, 1971
Miss Vicki Wells was crowned Fredericktown High School Homecoming Queen by retiring FHS Homecoming Queen Lorna Autry.
Fredericktown Chief of Police Charley Baker described the Saturday night of Halloween weekend as one of the worst in recent years. The police department received more than 20 calls in regards to egg throwing.
The Fredericktown facility of Unidynamics/St. Louis, Inc., has begun phase-out operations and will ultimately be closed.
After 28 years in the drug and pharmacy business in Fredericktown, Bill Dicus has sold his interest which also includes the stores in Farmington and Ste. Genevieve.
The population of Madison County, according to 1970 census figures, dropped from 9,366 in 1960 to 8,641.
25 years – Nov. 6, 1996
Madison Medical Center held a groundbreaking for its new building project, Oct. 30. The USDA presented Madison Medical Center with a $1 million check to be used for part of the building project.
Madison Countians voted David Lewis as the new Madison County Sheriff with a vote of 3,017-1,615.
Employees of Fox Farm Nursery planted 40 trees in record time, Wednesday near the Jaycee Ballpark. The trees are part of a walking path being planned for the recently bought out flood property.