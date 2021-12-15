From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 15, 1921

Curfew ordinance to be enforced. Boys under 16 must be off the streets by 8 p.m. whistle to give warning.

The Board of Aldermen in session Tuesday night ordered a reduction of 16 2-3 per cent in the present light rate and a reduction of 10 per cent from the present power rate.

The marriage on Saturday, December the 10th of Miss Mayme Revelle to W.G. Hunter, came as a surprise to a number of their friends, as both young people are teaching and in the midst of their term of school. Mr. and Mrs. Hunter are both very popular young folks in the teaching profession and have the hearty good wishes of their many friends.

Charlie Simino, living a short distance north of town up the railroad track, is under arrest and held under a $500 bond on a charge of selling and making "moonshine whiskey," rumors of which have been going the rounds for several months.

The final inspection of the eight miles of the north-south state highway was made by federal engineers the latter part of the past week and with the exception of minor changes ordered on the Mill Creek end, was approved by them and accepted.

75 years – Dec. 12, 1946

Contracts for the building of 12.5 miles of Highway 67 in Madison County was awarded in two sections to two different contractors at Tuesday's meeting of the State Highway Commission.

The coal miners strike was called off last Saturday and thereby relieved a situation which would soon have become desperate in this area.

All employees of the Spalsbury Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. received a five cent per hour wage increase effective Nov. 18. Also in the contract was a clause which gave the shoe employees three paid holidays, Christmas, New Year's and Thanksgiving.

A jury of 12 Madison County men Monday found Boyd Kennedy guilty of feloniously stealing more than $2,000 from Chas. (Liggett) Myers in mid-March and Judge Randy Weber of Poplar Bluff sentenced Kennedy to two years in the State Penitentiary for his part in the crime.

Hearing of the egg shortage and the price of eggs, one of Walter Posch's hens took matters into her own hands last week and laid a double egg. In compliance with labor regulations and for fear of a strike on the part of his hens, Posch has put his hens on double rations for the remainder of this week.

50 years – Dec. 16, 1971

Congressman Bill D. Burlison of Missouri's Tenth Congressional District announced this week the awarding of a $725,000 loan to Black River Electric Cooperative of Fredericktown.

Patrons of R-VI School District (Marquand-Zion) will go to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to vote on a proposed $165,000 bond issue.

Bud Eyman, supervisor of conservation agents for the Department of Conservation, presents Tom Hoskins, with his state record fish award for having caught the new state record northern redhorse sucker. The fish, gigged in the Osage River, weighed four pounds, two ounces.

25 years – Dec. 18, 1996

More and more people and individuals in Madison Count are getting "on-line." They have found the internet to be a valuable resource for communicating, and for business and personal use.

Sherry Flaherty, representing Town and Country Supermarket, presents 15,000 Campbell's Soup award certificates to Elementary School Principal Mary Borman. These certificates will help purchase audio/visual supplies.

Paul Hale brought turnips by the Democrat News office last week. Hale said the turnips measured 16" around.

The Madison County Sheriff's Posse held an appreciation dinner, Wednesday, for outgoing Sheriff Verlon Young. The posse presented the sheriff with a plaque and a posse vest, which says founding sheriff.

Deputies play Santa for a day. Santa got a helping hand from the Missouri Deputy Sheriff's Association, Saturday. The MDSA spread Christmas cheer and goodwill to children through its annual "Shop With A Deputy" program.

