100 years –May 10, 1923

"Good English" Week at Marvin. A novel plan has been inaugurated this week by Marvin College students, at the suggestion of the English department. The name of the campaign is self explanatory, inasmuch as it is devised to urge the constant use of correct English in speech. Officers have been appointed to take critical notice of all works spoken by college students and to correct all mistakes made.

The city council at its meeting Tuesday night did not act on the resignation of Mayor J. M. Fulkerson and the city departments will continue to function under the direction of the president of the council, J. L. Schulte. Mr. Fulkerson, when it became necessary last week to leave for Arizona to look after property interests there, tendered his resignation. He made it clear that he did not want to hold the office while absent from the city and unable to attend to any of the duties of the office.

For the first time in the memory of man, snow fell in Fredericktown on the 8th of May. There was only a little, it is true, but flakes of frozen water were seen Tuesday morning.

75 years —May 13, 1948

A building spree is on in Fredericktown and within the next few months several businesses will move to new quarters or will occupy remodeled stores in a general face-lifting process over the city.

Joe Newberry, manager of the local American Legion boys team and baseball enthusiast told The Democrat News this week that it is highly possible that the St. Louis Cardinals will hold a training camp here in the near future.

The Democrat-News, along with 23, other weekly newspapers in Missouri, was honored last Friday at the annual Journalism Week program at Columbia, Missouri.

Next Monday, May 17, will mark the 12th anniversary of the Spalsbury-Steis Shoe Company in Fredericktown. It was on that date that the building was first opened for public inspection and work began shortly there-after.

50 years –May 10, 1973

Heavy rain and high winds ripped through Madison County late Monday afternoon as a series of violent thunderstorms accompanied by funnel clouds caused considerable damage.

The community hopes not, but it may have seen the last train go through. One is led to believe that following a phone call to Paul Skaggs and Sons this week. Missouri Pacific said: "You have a carload of fertilizer here. What do you want to do with it?" The call came from Bismark, a "terminal" for the railroad. Also receiving a call was Black River Electric Cooperative giving notice that a carload of line poles is on a siding at Bismark. Fertilizer and poles and other items will currently roll into Fredericktown on wheels, not train wheels but truck wheels.

For the second straight year, the team of Don Dupske and Rich Ferguson posted a nine-stroke victory margin in the Azalea Festival Golf Tournament at Fredericktown Country Club.

25 years –May 13, 1998

Driving East on North Mine La Motte, just between Saline Creek and the Auto Tire and Parts Store is a large, newly-erected sign designating the future site of The Garden. Nothing is growing in The Garden...not yet anyway.

Amy Elizabeth Laut was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society recently at Southeast Missouri State University.

Representative Jim Graham reads "Itchy, Itchy Chicken Pox" to Mrs. Bess's reading class of second graders from Mrs. Applegate's and Mrs. Yount's classes. This is part of a literacy campaign by Scholastic Book Corporation which is designed to promote literacy and get kids interested in life-long learning.

Keith Lerche was the Grand Prize winner at the Computer Store's Grand Opening Give-Away. Lerche won a complete computer system. 2nd prize, a Deskjet Printer, went to Norris Blankenship. 3rd prize, a color scanner, went to Karl Copeland. 4th prize, a 56k modem, went to Jackie Knupp. 6th prize, a 33.6 modem went to Ruth Halpin. There were other weekly winners of Internet time, and modems, as well.