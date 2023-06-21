100 years –June 21, 1923

A very large acreage of the Madison County wheat crop will be cut this week, if the present clear weather continues. And every indication now points to the continued good weather this week.

The life imprisonment sentence of Virgil Combs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Combs of this place, was commuted this week by Governor Hyde to a twelve-year term. The term extends from the time of his sentence in July, 1917, with benefit of the extra time earned up the prison merit system. This means that young Combs will be released in just about a year. Combs was sentenced when only 17 years of age from Pemiscot county for murder in the first degree. The case in which he was implicated was a peculiar one. Only a boy, he was taking music lessons from a man and woman who were old enough to be his parents, according to papers on file at the penitentiary. The woman became infatuated with Combs, and conspired with him to kill her husband. Combs was convicted, while the woman was acquitted.

Enoch Smith, who has been in jail for about two months on a liquor charge, had relatives come to his rescue the first of the week and raise $100 and costs which was turned over to the authorities after he had pled guilty. Smith is said to have lost a good deal of his love for Fredericktown and the local sentiment seems to be entirely favorable to Smith living somewhere else.

75 years —June 24, 1948

Another two months at the most will find the Maisak-Handler Shoe Co. installing machinery in the new building constructed at Marquand by the Chamber of Commerce of that city. Plans for moving into the structure are completed and the actual work will probably begin soon after the first of the year.

A strike vote, to determine if the members of Local 648 of the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, CIO are willing to strike to gain contract demands, will be held next Monday at various polling places throughout the Lead Belt.

For having your locks shorn you'll now pay 75 cents and if you're too lazy to shave, it'll be 50 cents for that item. The raise in local prices follows a pattern set in neighboring towns and in St. Louis where the barber's union is putting on a uniform charge of $1 for haircuts. The local change in price becomes effective Monday.

50 years –June 21, 1973

Motorists travelling Highway 72 West from Fredericktown should now exert more than the usual amount of caution, Project Engineer Dan Trabue told The Democrat-News in speaking of the progress on the road which extends west from Highway 67. The new construction (the project calls for four and one-half miles) is "coming along fine" Trabue said, despite the very bad weather conditions of the last few months.

1974 Azalea Festival officials were elected at a recent meeting: secretary, Miss Mary Fullerton; general chairman, Walt Ryan; and treasurer, Mrs. Sandy Hart. New board members include: Ron Sheppard, Mrs. Rae McDowell and George McKenney.

A retirement dinner for Ira Barber was held Tuesday, June 12 at Longhorn Steakhouse. Ira "Buster" Barber has been an employee of Missouri Natural Gas Co. for 27 years. He will officially retire on July 31 of this year.

Twenty three Fredericktown music students attended music camp the week of May 27-June 1. This is the sixteenth year that the camp has been held on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

25 years –June 24, 1998

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce joined the owners of Gifford Lumber Company in a ground breaking for their 32,400-square-foot store to be built on County Road 202 off Highways 67 and 72, just west of Save-A-Lot. Mike Gifford and Harold Thomas said they look forward to being open for business at the new location by January 1.

Summer heat can take its toll on a person's health, especially the very young, the elderly and the chronically ill. Last year nine Missourians died due to heat-related illnesses; eight of these were individuals aged 60 or older.

Children at Meadow Heights Baptist Church enjoyed Vacation Bible School, last week. The theme was "Starquest." Children observed rockets taking off, Thursday and Friday. They got to "mingle with a spaceman," and more.

Davis Steel held a Grand Opening, Friday June 19, at its location at 1036 Madison 203. There was a demonstration from the steel welders, and barbecue, sodas, and more. The Chamber of Commerce also held an official Ribbon Cutting, welcoming this new business to Madison County.

The Fredericktown Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department each received a grant for two completely equipped bicycles and helmets. The estimated cost of each bike is more than $1,000.