From Our Files

100 years – April 13, 1922

Madison County poultry again won honors last month in the great Egg Laying Contest at Mountain Grove, Mo. Mrs. Genoway's pen of five Rhode Island Whites laid 124 eggs during the month and Dr. Walsh's pen of the same variety laid 127 eggs.

The school elections last Thursday all over the county indicated a tendency on the part of the voters toward better school houses, better equipment and better school teachers. In most cases the tax levy was made large enough to adequately support the schools and maintain an eight-month term.

Sheriff Howell and Prosecuting Attorney Davis have requested that we give this last notice to those who are running automobiles without 1922 licenses. Because the department at Jefferson City has been slow in sending out tags, the local officers have been lenient, but there is now no further excuse for not having a 1922 license.

If this paper reaches some of its readers a day late, the explanation is that the linotype operator attempted some carpentering Monday and succeeded in making a three-inch incision in his knee with a drawing knife, so that his performance at the machine has been considerably interrupted.

75 years – April 17, 1947

Carpenters are quickly putting the new Kroger Super Market into shape for an opening which is expected to be about May first.

The church of the Nazarene will soon start work on a new church according to Rev. C. M. Belton, pastor. The new edifice will be situated on the corner of East College Avenue and Saline Street on the spot where the old Baptist parsonage now stands.

Following the holdup of a filling station, one mile north of Farmington and their subsequent escape south, three young men were apprehended at the intersection north of Fredericktown Tuesday night by Troopers Sheible and Murphy and Sheriff Paul Rose. The bandits, Alvin Holt Edmonds, 21; Robert Gene Seawright, 18: and Wm. Eugene Reynolds, 15, had stolen a 1947 Mercury in St. Louis and after driving as far as Farmington they were short on gasoline.

The 1946 Ford coach which was stolen from in front of the F. E. Gruver home on South Main St. two weeks ago has been found minus the motor and transmission. Sye Brisley, owner of the auto, had parked his car, fully locked, early on the night of the theft and it was not missed until the following morning.

The Chamber of Commerce went on record Friday night as favoring the securing of a National Guard unit in Fredericktown.

50 years – April 13, 1972

Tammy Trabue, 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Trabue and Philip Wray, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Wray, were the first place winners in The Democrat-News Easter Coloring Contest. The two winners are students at Fredericktown Elementary.

We can hope that a disaster does not strike this community but should one occur, Madison Memorial Hospital will be better prepared for it by virtue of having had a simulated disaster drill Sunday morning.

Several hundred people were on hand last Saturday night to witness the carnival and queen's contest at the Millcreek school. The winners were, Gregory Miller and Betty Ann Cloninger, royalty of the sixth grade and Pam Starkey and Phil Thompson, Queen and King of the third grade.

The great ice making machine in the sky emptied its bin about 5 a.m. last Friday morning. Hail varying in size from marbles to walnuts, brought residents of Fredericktown out of their sleep and their beds. The hail storm was accompanied by thunder and lighting.

25 years – April 16, 1997

Temperatures in the high 30s, Saturday and Sunday morning did not stop the 1997 Missouri Whitewater Championships from being one of the best ever in terms of participation. The races celebrated their 30th Anniversary at Millstream Gardens on the St. Francis River. This year more of the top competitors, 72, showed up than ever before.

One long-standing Madison County tradition is coming to an end but another will continue. Charles and Rita Venker have announced they are selling Dicus Drugs and the building on West Main, which houses the store, to Bob Hufford of Town and Country Inc.

The Fredericktown Lion's Club had its Donkey Basketball Games, Friday night at the Middle School Gymnasium. The successful players were the ones who realized who was boss right away. In the case of Friday night, that was the FFA team, which defeated the Fredericktown Fire Department in the opener, then did away with the Lion's Club team as well to take the championship.

Members of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Fredericktown, will observe the 75th Anniversary of the church on Sunday, April 20, 1997. The church was organized on April 24, 1922.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.