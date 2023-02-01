From Our Files

100 years – Feb. 1, 1923

January, according to weather reports and the memory of our oldest citizens, was the warmest January of history. The temperature at no time during the month was below 26 degrees and only a few nights was it as low as freezing.

No less than ten tramps were counted in Fredericktown the first of the week at one time. There were all kinds; big and little, old and young, clean and dirty, suppliant and defiant, male and female. The came in various ways; some in wagons, some on foot, some on the varnished cars and some on the freights.

"Uncle Frank" Sonderman was placed under arrest Friday of last week on a charge of operating a gambling device at his place of business on the northeast corner of the public square. The particular game which is objected to in the information issued by Prosecuting Attorney Damron is "kelly pool," which, it is allegedly, is played regularly in Mr. Sonderman's pool room.

75 years — Feb. 5, 1948

Marvin Graham, Jr. announced this week that he is establishing a complete electrical service in Fredericktown.

Two farm homes in opposite sections of Madison County were completely destroyed by fire over the weekend, both families barely escaping the blaze which swept through their homes in the night.

Dr. A. P. Basler, chiropractor, has moved his office in the Sonderman Building to his new residence and office building on South Main. Basler and Ed Webb recently traded properties, Webb acquiring the Basler home on Marshall St.

The much-talked-of azalea plantings have begun. It was announced Monday night at Rotary Club that about 50 clumps of the wild honeysuckles had been transplanted to the spot which is being designed as a spot of beauty in Madison County.

50 years – Feb. 1, 1973

An exploding furnace caused a fire at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the trailer home of Mrs. Nancy White on North Mine La Motte. Fire Chief Darryl Asher said there was extensive smoke damage and that the corner of the trailer was damaged by the explosion.

The purchase of the Najim Funeral Home by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilson was announced early this morning (Wednesday) as signatures of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Najim were affixed to the transaction.

Richard Bergfield, manager of the Fredericktown MFA Exchagne, holds an award for having the best safety record among 46 exchanges with 5 or less employees.

Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, died of a heart attack on Monday, Jan. 22 at the age of 64. As the first Southerner to hold the presidency since Andrew Jackson, his accomplishments in the domestic fields of civil rights, Social Security, education and housing were highly praised. His sudden death ended a distinguished public career which saw him rise from simple Texas roots to both houses of Congress and to the presidency after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

25 years – Feb. 4, 1998

The Fredericktown Middle School Eighth Grade Lady Cats capped a 13-2 season with the Conference tournament Championship, Friday. Team members are: Amber Allgier, Kim Simmons, Jessica Cox, Elisha Bowling, Jennifer Huff, Megan Brown, Nickey Tucker, Colleen Dunn, Ashley Ward, Amy Matthews, Kristen Moyers, Anna Cook and Danielle Pinkley.

American Sampling Company may be fairly new to Fredericktown, but it certainly isn't new to Bob Holland. Holland has been in the sampling business for 36 years, and several friends and relatives sent him off in style with a retirement party, Friday, January 30, at First Baptist Church.

The City of Fredericktown recently purchased this Elgin Street Sweeper for $79,000.

The Farmington Elks Teen of the Month for Fredericktown was Risha Sheets for the month of February.