From Our Files

100 years –Jan. 18, 1923

Ethel Ramsey and Maggie Walthers of near Roselle were arrested last week by Sheriff Howell on complaint made by Hester Westmoreland and others. They gave bond and the trial is set for the 30th of the present month. The trouble grew out of the appointment of a guardian for a small boy, Hobert Muller, and the two women are accused of abducting him from school, we are informed.

The December settlement of County Collector with Treasurer Waggoner shows a decided decrease from the settlement at this time last year. In fact, approximately $10,500 less was collected in December 1922 than in December 1921.

Henry McLane last week purchased outright from the Consolidated Store Co. the store and store building at Mill Creek and has taken charge. In relinquishing his interest in the Depot Store, R. J. Smith returns from Elvins and has assumed management.

Andy Vandegriff walked into town Monday morning with a big, fine, 3-pound catfish which he had caught on a throw line in Little River.

75 years —Jan. 22, 1948

Paul Rose, Sheriff of Madison County and for many years a mainstay of the Fredericktown Fire Department, was honored Tuesday night when he was elected president of the Ozark Firefighters Association.

The lighting committee took another step this week in its continued efforts to make night events possible in Memorial Park. Flood lights, transformers and other necessary equipment have been ordered for the Park and the 1948 baseball season will find the Boosters playing under the lights.

The City may get out of the red without benefit of the electric system if Police Judge Marvin Graham keeps up the fine level in Police Court. During the past week several offenders have paid dearly.

Four young men, one a former resident of Womack for three years, were picked up here Tuesday morning about 11 o’clock by Troopers Murphy and Caldwell on a routine check and were found to be driving a stolen Ohio automobile.

50 years –Jan. 18, 1973

Marvin Hudwalker an official with Carl Buettner & Associates of St. Louis, met with the Fredericktown City Council last week to outline preliminary plans for the city’s sanitary landfill. The landfill will be located on land to be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce.

Bill Patterson has been elected the 1973 president of the Fredericktown Retail Merchant’s Assn. He succeeds Pat O’Brien. Roger Starkey was named vice president and Rolla Strange is the new secretary-treasurer.

Representatives from Cobalt Village attended a recent Fredericktown City Council meeting, to discuss the possibility of annexation with the city. However, the question of electrical service in the area is of major concern. Mayor C. J. Whitener told the residents that they (Cobalt Village) would have to initiate talks with Black River Electric Cooperative in regard to the city purchasing the distribution equipment.

The Quest Club in Fredericktown, this week announced the five finalists in the club’s “Outstanding Woman of the Year” contest. The five finalists are: Letty Burris, Ina Laycock, Mildred Sebastian, Betty Schmale, and Glenda Skaggs.

25 years –Jan. 21, 1998

Monday afternoon, the Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a small electrical fire at Hardees Restaurant. There was no damage caused by what appeared to be an electrical fire, which started in the heating system, and caused some smoke to come into the kitchen.

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Integrated Business Solutions, located at 115 S. Main.

The Blackcats Freshmen Basketball Team have been hustling, working hard, and playing great defense all season. This strong effort has made for any shortcomings the team has on the offensive side. Thursday night, the defense really came to the forefront, as the Cats topped Valle (Ste. Genevieve), 57-28.

Goldie Crites, manager of Sonic in Fredericktown has been recognized for successfully meeting the prescribed requirements by examination of the SERVSAFE Food Protection Manager Certification Course.

Air Force Airman William L. Coppage has graduated from the aerospace maintenance apprentice course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas.