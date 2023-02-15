100 years – Feb. 15, 1923

The regular meeting of the City Council was held Tuesday evening of this week, at which meeting all the expenses incident to the installation of the two oil engines at the light plant were paid. The cost of the foundations, cooling system, etc. was considerably more than had been expected, reaching almost $2,000.

A jury in Judge Pirtle's court Friday found Frank Sonderman guilty of a charge of permitting a gambling device to be operated in his place of business. Mr. Sonderman is the proprietor of a pool room and the charge preferred by Prosecuting Attorney Damron was that he permitted and conducted a game there known as "kelly pool" which, it was alleged, is a direct violation of the law.

Judge J. M. Ross, resident of Madison County since 1882 and probate judge for eighteen years, died early Saturday morning at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Carlos Rutledge, in St. Louis where he had been spending the past several weeks.

75 years — Feb. 19, 1948

Mayor Sidney Jones last Saturday handed a check for approximately $170,800 to S.E. Roberts, general manager of the Sho-Me Corp., who in turn gave the City of Fredericktown a deed to all electric properties within the city limits.

Three Fredericktown stores were entered during the past week and although the amounts of money and merchandise taken were small, store owners are becoming particularly conscious of the danger of burglary.

The first meeting of the Chamber of Commerce for 1948 was held last Friday night despite the blizzard and heavy snow. After the regular routine of business which included the renewal of the contract for maintenance on the neon sign north of town, the Chamber endorsed the lighting of the ball park.

According to a news article in the St. Francois County Journal the Civil Aeronautics Administration has allocated an airport to Fredericktown as well as to several St. Francois county towns.

50 years – Feb. 15, 1973

2nd Lt. Steve Green has been named platoon leader of the second platoon of Company D, stationed at Fredericktown. Fredericktown is part of a split company with Farmington in the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Missouri Army National Guard.

R.W. "Dub" Smith, President of the Bank of Marquand, says "thanks" to residents of that community after he was named Marquand's Outstanding Citizen Friday night.

The Marquand Chamber of Commerce cited Mrs. Connie Sue Robbins for her act of bravery in saving the life of a child in a swimming mishap in the Memorial Pool last year.

Southwestern Bell's results in Fredericktown during 1972 reflected a general improvement in the economy over 1971, according to Tom Schumpert, the company's local manager. He said the number of telephones serving customers in Fredericktown increased by 229. There are now more than 4,720 telephones serving Fredericktown customers.

25 years – Feb. 18, 1998

The Fredericktown R-I Board of Education has announced it has selected Mary Jo Jensen as the new Elementary School Principal beginning with the next school year.

The Russians are coming! American Industries, Inc. of Fredericktown will be sponsoring a group of talented youth from Russia, as part of the inaugural events to initiate the Cultural and Economic Exchange program being established between Missouri and the "Union of Russian Polar and Northern Cities."

Clinton Brown is editor in chief and publisher of a monthly publication, and he is only in the fifth grade. Brown and the staff of the Intermediate News have published six issues and are working on their seventh. Sara Bounds is the other editor and there are five other contributing staff members and writers, including Adam Allgier, Kelli Weyand, Carson Burks, Sarah Helm, and Jordan Holiday. "We started with six, but one quit because they couldn't take the pressure," says Clinton.

Cla Ru DeVille Healthcare held its annual Valentine's Day Celebration, Friday. The King and Queen of Cla Ru were Aaron (Jim) Hale and Mary Hale. The couple have been married for 54 years.

Ozark Manor Residential Care Facility held its annual Valentine's Day Celebration, Friday. The King and Queen of Ozark Manor were Elmer Adams and Winona Garrison.