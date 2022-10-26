From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 26, 1922

Every few days some subscriber comes into the office and asks if we know of any way by which they can obtain relief from the chronic newspaper borrower. We don't know the answer, we admit. Arsenic in a biscuit is a good remedy but the law frowns on its use on beings who can read.

Melvin LeGrand lost his right hand and suffered a severe wound in his side from the accidental discharge of a shotgun Tuesday while hunting on the farm of his brother-in-law, Jess Parsons, east of town. In looking for rabbits, he had stepped up on a stump and in drawing his gun toward him it was discharged. The right hand was almost severed at the wrist and shot tore into his side and stomach.

B.S. Gregory, well known to hundreds of Madison County people, died yesterday of a wound received Tuesday when his pistol fell from its holster as he was visiting a friend at a hospital.

We are having fine weather and most of the farmers are busy gathering corn.

75 years – Oct. 30, 1947

Leslie Caruthers, well-known local citizen, was accorded a military burial Monday after succumbing to an illness which had kept him in hospital for the past several months. He was a veteran of World War I, serving his country 15 months, 12 months being overseas.

Miss Mona Schwaner, daughter of Mrs. Almeda Schwaner, received the crown of Carnival Queen last night at an impressive ceremony in the gymnasium following spirited balloting by those in attendance at the annual school Halloween Carnival.

The first jury to appear in a Magistrate's Court in Madison County made the going tough for the defendant last Saturday when it assessed against Clifford Hart a fine of $250 and court costs. Hart was charged with destruction of personal property. The case originated when Ray Mackley filed charges against Clifford Hart who it was alleged entered the Mackley home and removed furniture, a part of which was destroyed. Ray Mackley and family were living in property belonging to John Hart. The two families had a bit of trouble following Mackley's failure to move from the property after Hart had ordered him to vacate.

50 years – Oct. 26, 1972

Members of the Buildings Trades Class of Fredericktown High School are currently working on the sixth house built under the sponsorship of the district in the past six years. The new home is being constructed in the Allen Subdivision. The Building Trades instructor is Milford Yount.

The Madison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Flea Market, held earlier this month, netted $322.85.

The R-I Board of Education is giving consideration to the running of a water line to the East Madison School. The L.R. Young Construction Co. is currently laying water lines for Madison County Water Supply District No. 1 along Highway OO, and costs would be reduced at the present time.

In an advertisement in this issue of the D-N, water users in Madison County Water Supply District No. 1, are asked to place a stake in their yard. This stake will be used by the contractor as the place, the resident wants his water meter set.

25 years – Oct. 29, 1997

Secretary of State Rebecca McDowell Cook had a full day Monday, October 27, in Fredericktown. The Missouri Secretary of State arrived at Fredericktown Airport at 10 a.m. and began her day with a tour of Cap America. After the tour, came a trip to the Madison County Courthouse for some official business. The Secretary then had lunch at the Madison County Senior Center before taking a tour of the Fredericktown R-I School buildings. Cook also visited the Schnapp Law Firm, City Hall, and enjoyed a Madison County Democratic Club Reception at the Senior Citizen's Center. Finally she had dinner and was guest speaker for Dr. Jerry Kinder at the Fredericktown Rotary Club meeting.

There are very few bonafide heroes around these days. Luckily for Renee Crowell, there was one near by when she needed him most. Crowell has multiple sclerosis. As a result, she is visually-impaired and has trouble with mobility. A little over a week ago, her husband got her some juice at the store, and she had an apparent allergic reaction. "I passed out, I guess," she recalls. "I couldn't breath well, and I was not able to speak. I bumped into some furniture and fell down." That is when our hero sprung into action. Crowell's five-year-old-son, Steven, got to the phone. He called his grandma to come over, and then dialed 911. Steven says he learned what to do, from watching television.

When Heather and Mark Montgomery lowered their canoe into City Lake Thursday afternoon, they fully expected to be pulling out a record setting fish, and not their new Chevy S-10. Mark Montgomery drove the truck down the boat ramp and put the canoe in the water. Remembering he had left the oars in the truck, he went back for them. He drove the truck back down the ramp and removed the oars. At this time, the truck apparently was not in park, because it rolled down the ramp and into the lake, knocking Montgomery down in the process.