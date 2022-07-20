From Our Files

100 years – July 20, 1922

The store of Chas. Rauls at Gravelton was burned to the ground Saturday night. Building and stock were a total loss. Insurance of $1,400 on the stock and $300 on the fixtures was carried but there was no insurance on the building which was owned by a Whitener at Gravelton.

There will be an ice cream social at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Whitener of Twelve Mile, Saturday night, July 22. All are cordially invited.

At Huskey's Garage you can get used Fords at prices from $125 to $285. Eight or ten to select from. Some practically new with starters. All cars guaranteed.

It is reported in the Lead Belt that the St. Joe Lead Company is preparing to begin the extensive manufacturing of lead products, and that the acquiring of Mine La Motte is the first step in the securing of an abundant supply of raw material.

75 years – July 24, 1947

The J. L. DeGuire North Market was robbed of approximately $25 in silver last Saturday night when someone broke the glass window in front and entered the store. Trooper Murphy, who investigated the theft, told The Democrat-News that he had lost count of the number of times that the DeGuire store had been robbed. No merchandise was taken.

Dr. E. W. Delezene has bought the L. B. Moyers building on West Main Street which now houses the Star Cafe, and plans to remodel the building for his offices. The sale price was reported to have been in the neighborhood of $10,000.

Fredericktown is experiencing its first labor strike in many months. Monday morning found a picket line of stalwart miners at the entrance to the old Cobalt properties, now being operated by the St. Louis Smelting and Refining Co.

Program for the week at Mercier Theater. Two shows nightly 7-9. Saturday matinee, 1:30. Continuous Sunday from 3. Enjoy a movie tonite in air conditioned comfort. Thursday night, final showing of "The Spanish Man," with Paul Henreid and Maureen O'Hara. Also News and shorts 10c-40c.

50 years – July 20, 1972

According to the annual figures released in the last few years, by the U.S. Public Health Service, following nationwide surveys, the accident rate in Madison County is somewhat higher than the average. Based on the last three annual reports, the local area has an average of nine fatal accidents per year. Motor vehicles being the cause of four of them.

Madison County Clerk Mrs. Natholene Turnbeau announced this week that 17-year-olds can vote in the August Primary election--if they are going to be 18 by Nov. 7.

The New Era Bank provides all sorts of services. Most of them have to do with handling money, but last week the banking house was in the recreation business. These youngsters had fun playing with the soap suds in the fountain and pool at the drive-in bank. Soap powder frequently finds its way into the fountain. There's no damage and it provides a topic for conversation.

A multi-media first aid course was conducted at the Black River Electric Cooperative meeting room on July 12th. Ten employees completed the course and will receive the American Red Cross first aid certificate.

25 years – July 23, 1997

Marquand-Zion Salutatorian Joseph D. Clauser was recently awarded the John W. Harris Leadership Award from the National Beta Club. This distinct honor is bestowed upon 25 Senior Beta members throughout the United States.

Andy Barnes went to Ecuador to teach basketball and religion to people in a small town there.

Ozark Regional Library held a Coloring Contest, where participants decorated door hangers. Katrina Mills, 9, is the winner in the 7-12 age group. Katie Steska, 6, is the winner in the 3-6 year-old category.

More than 50 adults and youngsters enjoyed an information-packed evening, learning more about Missouri's common snakes. The excitement built and all eyes focused on Janet Price, Naturalist at Johnson Shut-ins, as she handled progressively larger snakes for show and tell.

Workers with the City of Fredericktown and Iron Mountain Forge have begun construction of the playground equipment at Memorial Park, adjacent to Teen Town. The equipment was purchased by the Azalea Board.