From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 20, 1921
The various women's organizations of the town have declared unrelenting warfare on the present extremes in dress, particularly as the schools are affected. The Friday Club recently adopted strong resolutions recommending "the abolishment of overdressing in the schools of our city by teachers and students, and strongly condemn the wearing of expensive clothing, jewelry, silk hose, high heel shoes or slippers, rolled down stockings, transparent dresses and extremely short skirts."
Zack Lawrence staged a general riot of his own last Thursday night at the pool hall of Frank Sonderman and as a result is now in jail charged with an assault with intent to kill. The trouble started over Mr. Sonderman's request that Lawrence stop playing pool because of his intoxicated condition. Refusing, he was put out of the room, but returned with two brick bats which he knocked Mr. Sonderman down, inflicting a serious cut on his head. He continued his wild career, took two shots at Harry Buckner and later severely choked his father, Enos Lawrence. His bond has been fixed at $1,500 and it is anticipated that the charges will go rather severely against him.
We are informed that the business houses will close tomorrow afternoon for a time sufficiently long to permit everybody to attend the football game between the College and the Charleston teams.
75 years – Oct. 17, 1946
Catching two or three past offenders in a similar predicament Police Judge Marvin Graham became rather severe this week in doling out fines. Arrests made totaled seven and fines came to $58. All cases involved individuals charged with being drunk on the streets.
While Fredericktown has not suffered extensively from the meat shortage which has been acute in other cities, there has been evidence of but little change locally since the meat controls were dropped, Tuesday. The notice of the ending of meat price controls came in dramatic announcement by President Truman in a radio broadcast. He also signaled an early end to virtually the whole series of wartime restrictions, expect those over rent.
James J. (Buck) Dees, prominent community leader of Marquand and cashier of the Bank of Marquand, passed away at the Ironton Hospital Sunday night after suffering a stroke earlier in the day at his home. He was almost 71 and while Dees had not been in the best of health, his death came as a severe shock to his family and friends.
The war department announced that its replacement training program for ground, air, and service forces had been cut from 17 to 13 weeks in an effort to speed up the discharge of veterans overseas.
50 years – Oct. 21, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Gifford, Mr. and Mrs. Bascom Revelle and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Starkey were among 160 customers of Associated Building Centers, Inc. to win a four-day vacation in Las Vegas.
Madison Memorial Hospital indicates that admissions are up, the number of surgical cases are up and the average cost per hospital day is down.
Residents of R-I School District will go to the polls next Tuesday to determine the fate of a proposed loan to build a new high school. If the bond issue passes, after the new school is built, the present junior high would be moved to the existing high school on south main. The current junior high building has been condemned by the State Department of Education.
A pinning ceremony was held last Wednesday night at Mineral Area College for the students enrolled in practical nursing. Mrs. Elizabeth Wells and Mrs. Mary Thompson received their pins.
25 years – Oct. 23, 1996
Fredericktown Intermediate school students decorate grocery bags promoting a drug free lifestyle. The bags are being used at IGA and Save-A-Lot Grocery Stores.
Madison County E911 is online and in full working order. The "E" stands for enhanced, which means the system tells the 911 dispatcher the phone number and address the call is coming from. But the public should just think of it as emergency 911.
Clyde McDowell, a former Madison Countian will be one of several former navy men and women immortalized in the Great Lakes Museum.
Black River Electric Cooperative and New Era Bank have teamed up this year to put Halloween "In the bag." The two Fredericktown based businesses are making free "McGruff the Crime Dog" trick of treat bags available for area youngsters planning to celebrate the holiday this month.