From Our Files

The various women's organizations of the town have declared unrelenting warfare on the present extremes in dress, particularly as the schools are affected. The Friday Club recently adopted strong resolutions recommending "the abolishment of overdressing in the schools of our city by teachers and students, and strongly condemn the wearing of expensive clothing, jewelry, silk hose, high heel shoes or slippers, rolled down stockings, transparent dresses and extremely short skirts."

Zack Lawrence staged a general riot of his own last Thursday night at the pool hall of Frank Sonderman and as a result is now in jail charged with an assault with intent to kill. The trouble started over Mr. Sonderman's request that Lawrence stop playing pool because of his intoxicated condition. Refusing, he was put out of the room, but returned with two brick bats which he knocked Mr. Sonderman down, inflicting a serious cut on his head. He continued his wild career, took two shots at Harry Buckner and later severely choked his father, Enos Lawrence. His bond has been fixed at $1,500 and it is anticipated that the charges will go rather severely against him.