From Our Files

100 years - Aug. 18, 1921

The Park Commissioners award a contract to A. L. Hill for the lump sum of $1,555.75 for entrance work improvements to the city park along South Main Street. The plans call for an entrance magnificent and beautiful. The main entrance is to be 18 feet wide, each side is then made up of three columns connected by walls so curved that the two large pillars set back a distance of about 8 feet.

A deal was closed this week between J.L. Stacey and Harry Buckner in which the latter became the owner of the Union Market, a fresh meat and grocery store on South Main.

Fredericktown will shortly boast an auto line to St. Louis, Carl L. Bess to be the owner and manager of “Bess Auto Line.”

75 years – Aug. 15, 1946

With the final swish of a brush by President Harry Simpson, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, last Friday evening, completed the air marking of Fredericktown. Across the top of the Mercier Building, formerly Johnsons garage, the Jaycees have painted in 10 foot letters the word Fredericktown and other markings including an arrow pointing the way to the Fredericktown airport.