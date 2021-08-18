From Our Files

100 years - Aug. 18, 1921
The Park Commissioners award a contract to A. L. Hill for the lump sum of $1,555.75 for entrance work improvements to the city park along South Main Street. The plans call for an entrance magnificent and beautiful. The main entrance is to be 18 feet wide, each side is then made up of three columns connected by walls so curved that the two large pillars set back a distance of about 8 feet.
A deal was closed this week between J.L. Stacey and Harry Buckner in which the latter became the owner of the Union Market, a fresh meat and grocery store on South Main.
Fredericktown will shortly boast an auto line to St. Louis, Carl L. Bess to be the owner and manager of “Bess Auto Line.”
75 years – Aug. 15, 1946
With the final swish of a brush by President Harry Simpson, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, last Friday evening, completed the air marking of Fredericktown. Across the top of the Mercier Building, formerly Johnsons garage, the Jaycees have painted in 10 foot letters the word Fredericktown and other markings including an arrow pointing the way to the Fredericktown airport.
A four-person committee, two from each party, last Friday counted the ballots for the official election figure and although few discrepancies were found, the results remained very much the same. Judging from the balloting and from conversations concerning the election, some of the voters of the county did not understand the new system of placing an “X” in front of the name of the person to be voted for, several votes were lost as a result.
Burglars or youthful snoopers entered the high school building last Friday night, and after forcing the front door, pried off one lock to gain entrance to the commercial room. It is believed that there is nothing missing from the building.
50 years – Aug. 19, 1971
The Madison County Court, Tuesday, set a hearing date on the question of submitting to voters a 15-cent levy for the establishment of an ambulance district.
Mrs. Madge Strange, executive secretary of the Madison and Bollinger County Selective Service Boards, told the DN this week that she has not received any calls for physicals during August. There will be no draft calls this month, since Congress is in recess and no draft bill has been signed, yet.
President Richard Nixon announced that he is freezing all prices, wages, and rents for at least 90 days. In addition, he said he is inviting the world to devalue the dollar and is taking an average 10 percent surcharge on all imports and is recommending tax breaks for individuals and businesses.
25 years – Aug. 21, 1996
The Historic Underriner House is being restored and renovated by Historic Madison County with the Activities Committee spearheading the work. The old two story white house is located on North Maple by the haunted barn.
Federal investigators still have no cause for the fire which occurred, Friday morning, July 26, at Calvary Temple Church. The fire, one of the biggest and most damaging ever in Madison County, has been investigated by the State Fire Marshal as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
The Highway Patrol conducted a spot check for up-to-date drivers licenses, registration and insurance on Hwy OO last Saturday. This was not the only “roadblock” that day as drivers were inconvenienced when a herd of cattle decided to cross the road.
The plaque on a planter in downtown Fredericktown was dedicated in memory of former Fredericktown Mayor and City Administrator Jerry Foster.