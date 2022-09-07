From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 7, 1922

Marvin College is entering upon what promises to be her best term in recent years. Students have begun arriving Monday and are still coming in. All the space in the Girl's Dormitory is filled and numerous students are finding quarters in private homes.

The Library Commission at Jefferson City, which loans books to residents of Missouri in all parts of the state, has sent about forty books into Madison county since January 1st, comprising one rural school library.

Mr. and Mrs. E. Hocker of near Silver Mine drove in Monday to attend the Picnic, hitching their team of mules on the grounds. Along after supper, they started to get the team, but could not find it. After some search, Mrs. and Mrs. Hocker walked home, a distance of about ten miles, arriving between two and three o'clock Tuesday morning. After a little rest, Mr. Hocker returned to town, but in the mean time Marshal Casey had found the team hitched where Mr. Hocker had left it. Mr. Hocker thinks someone drove it off, but others think Mr. Hocker had forgotten where he hitched it and that the mules stood undisturbed all night.

75 years – Sept. 11, 1947

The "ape-like" creature which has been terrorizing the Slocum family in the Boswell community became an old story with residents of this county this week but the story took hold over the state and has been given much publicity by newspapers and the radio.

The Park Commission announced this morning that the park realized a total of $1,854.20 from the recently staged Labor Day Picnic.

It became known yesterday that the Magnolia Oil Co. will probably make their headquarters in Fredericktown while laying the pipe line between Texas and a point in Illinois.

The first scrimmage of the Fredericktown Black Cats' football squad was held yesterday afternoon and Coach Schaefer believes that his team will be in first class physical condition for next Friday night's game with the Farmington team. The game will be played at Farmington under lights at the ball park and a large Fredericktown crowd is expected to be present. The town's interest in the team has mounted during the past week and speculation as to the team's prospects in their first season has been varied.

50 years – Sept. 7, 1972

Excavating is now in progress at the site of Fredericktown's newest sub-division. The Revelle Lumber Co. will soon begin building houses in the Holmes Addition, located north of Highway Z, east of the downtown business district.

Effective Oct. 3, the era of the railroad may disappear in Madison County. An Interstate Commerce Commission review board has ordered abandonment of Missouri Pacific's 101-year-old branch line between Whitewater and Bismark. The historic Belmont Branch runs through Madison County. In its order, the review board, said it found that because of the closing of mine and metal refining facilities at Fredericktown, railroad traffic had diminished from 1,454 carloads originating or terminating on the involved line in 1960 to an average 497 carloads in 1969 and 1970.

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Settles of Route 3, Fredericktown and their son, David, recently won a pony, named "Rusty," in a sales promotion sponsored by Sonderman Furniture and Appliances.

25 years – Sept. 10, 1997

The Henry and Jane Sitzes homestead, located in Marquand, MO is depicted on the 1997 edition of the Beautification Committee's commemorative Christmas Tree Ornament which was displayed by Artist Nick Elfrink. The ornament will be on display at the Pioneer Days Celebration in Marquand on September 27.

Fredericktown citizens will receive a welcome tax break this year. The Fredericktown City Council passed a new property tax rate for 1997 which is a 21.8 percent decrease from 1996's rate. In 1996, Fredericktown property owners paid $1.10 per $100 assessed valuation. The new rate is $0.86 per $100. The biggest reason for the decrease is that the city has no debt service.

St. Louis County may file murder charges in the eight-year-old abduction case of Gina Dawn Brooks. For nearly a year, Nathan "Danny" Williams, 37, has been a suspect in the (August 5, 1989) abduction of the 13-year-old Fredericktown girl.

The Flower Box, 118 West Main Street, will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Friday, September 12 by giving away 400 roses. According to owner David Stevens, each person coming in the store on this day will receive one free rose just by saving "Happy Anniversary!"